Diplomatic Dissent: Shirtless Protest Sparks Controversy at AI Summit

At the AI Impact Summit, Indian Youth Congress workers were arrested for a 'shirtless protest' that disrupted public order and harmed India’s diplomatic image. The Delhi court granted police custody, citing potential conspiracy links and high absconding risks due to the accused hailing from distant regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2026 12:32 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 12:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A Delhi court has described the actions of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers protesting at the AI Impact Summit as a 'blatant assault on public order'. The protest, held at Bharat Mandapam, jeopardized India's diplomatic image and was not considered legitimate dissent.

Judicial Magistrate Ravi allowed five days of police custody for the four arrested, citing risks of absconding and potential external conspiracy links. The protestors, who allegedly wore T-shirts with provocative slogans, were involved in physical scuffles with police, causing injuries substantiated by medico-legal cases.

The protest imperiled the summit's sanctity and India's diplomatic standing. The accused face serious charges under BNS Sections 121 and 61(2), threatening public order and state security, with potential imprisonment exceeding three years. The AI Summit drew global figures, with firm security measures overshadowed by this disruptive incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

