Sonalika registers highest-ever January sales of tractors, clocks 46 percent growth in domestic market

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): After starting the year on a high note, Sonalika Tractors has further intensified its journey to conquer new peaks in the year 2021. India's fastest growing tractor manufacturer and No.1 tractor exports brand in the country, Sonalika has ploughed on to register a dominant performance and registered highest ever overall January sales volume of 10,158 tractors, which is well above 7,220 tractors sold on January 20. Sonalika has powered ahead with a significant margin to sell 8,154 tractors in the domestic market on January 21, around 46 per cent higher than 5,585 tractors sold on January 20. Sonalika Tractors has been aggressively spearheading technology revolutions that not only drive farm mechanisation but also address farmer's needs in a cost optimised way across the globe. Following this dynamic approach, Sonalika Tractors introduced Sikander DLX Potato Special Edition Series on January 21. The advanced tractor is a customised solution equipped with 5G controlled valve with superior hydraulics that offers better sensing during potato farming. The move is in continuation to the five premium tractors such as Tiger, Sikander DLX, Chhatrapati, Mahabali and Tiger Electric that the company introduced in the year 2020 and are engineered with advanced technologies to deliver farm prosperity.

"Sonalika is committed to developing cutting edge technologies for tractors and implements in a responsible way. While driving farm mechanisation, our aim is to raise increase customer productivity significantly without increasing the total cost of product ownership. Banking on the strong platform built even during the pandemic, we have surged ahead further with our best ever overall January sales performance of 10,158 tractors. We have sold 8,154 tractors in the domestic market and clocked 46 per cent growth over January 20 sales of 5,585 tractors," said Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group while sharing his thoughts on the company's extraordinary approach. "Such a dynamic performance is powered by our heavy-duty product portfolio which now includes the versatile Sikander DLX Potato Special series specially designed for potato farmers. The special edition series is yet another reflection of the company's commitment to be a farmer-centric brand and 'Leading Agri Evolution' across the world," "The agriculture industry led the economy's revival from the worst seen during the pandemic as the demand for customised tractors and implements is surging across segments," he added.

New-age technologies are gradually taking centre stage across the tractor industry in the post-COVID world which is another healthy sign for growth for the industry in 2021. We have established strong foundations with our World No.1 vertically integrated tractor manufacturing plant, strong dealer network and tech-enabled supply chain to address varied farmer needs with our hi-tech product portfolio and bring farm prosperity across regions." Being a customer-centric brand, the company introduced 5 new premium tractors in 2020 that address farmer's needs in a cost optimised way. This includes Tiger, Sikander DLX, Mahabali and Chhatrapati series in diesel segment which were joined by India's first field-ready electric tractor, the Sonalika Tiger Electric, which is also the most affordable 4W EV in India.

Sonalika Tractors, one of India's leading tractor manufacturers and the No.1 Exports brand from India, has established its robust presence in the domestic as well as in over 130 countries with 11 lakh+ customers. Sonalika manufactures the widest heavy duty tractor range in 20-120 HP and 70+ implements at its Hoshiarpur facility in Punjab that caters to the varied needs of customers across the globe. Being a farmer-centric brand, the Govt. of India has chosen Sonalika as the only tractor brand to contribute to the Niti-Aayog for its inspirational project of doubling the farmer's income in the country. No.1 Heavy-Duty Customised Crop Solutions

Sonalika tractor portfolio is customised as per the needs is equipped with efficient engines which give higher power output and remain affordable with low maintenance for a better total cost of ownership and experience. Sonalika is the leading brand in more than 50 HP tractor segment and is strengthening its presence in more than 40HP segment to achieve the leadership position. As the farm mechanisation expert, Sonalika Agro Solutions offers a wide range of implements to address various stages of crop cycle ranging from land preparation to post-harvesting operations including residue management. Sonalika has also forayed into Custom Hiring Centres, a platform that offers small and marginal farmers access to advanced Agri machinery on rent, thereby aims to increase farm output in a cost-effective way. The company has introduced the 'Agro Solutions' app for easy access of requisite machinery to farmers, thereby promoting farm mechanization in the country.

No.1 Exports Brand from India Sonalika is the No. 1 Exports brand from India and is proudly associated with 1.25 lakh customers in markets outside India, a true sign of acceptability of an Indian company across 130 countries. Having a 100 per cent presence across all European countries, our tractors are successfully operated by more than 20,000 satisfied customers in diversified European conditions. Sonalika has also set up a spare parts centre in Germany that caters to the regional requirements with an aim to provide better service and customer satisfaction.

The Hoshiarpur plant of Sonalika is the World's No.1 vertically integrated tractor manufacturing plant that is designed to manufacture customised farm machinery as per the farmer's crop-specific applications. The facility is fully equipped to manufacture almost every element in-house which goes in the making of a tractor and is powered by robotic as well as automation. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)