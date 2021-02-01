Left Menu

Coal India production drops 4.1% in Jan

01-02-2021
State-owned CIL's coal production declined by 4.1 per cent to 60.5 million tonne (MT) last month.

Coal India (CIL) had produced 63.1 MT of dry-fuel in January last fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing.

The company's output in the April-January period was at 453.3 MT over 451.5MT in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, it said.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

