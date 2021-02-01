Left Menu

Govt handing over India's assets to crony capitalists: Rahul Gandhi on Union Budget

Prior to the presentation of the budget, he said it should provide support to small and medium enterprises, farmers and workers, and generate employment. Gandhi also demanded an increase in healthcare budget and a hike in defence expenditure to safeguard the countrys borders.Budget 2021 must Support MSMEs, farmers and workers to generate employment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 20:56 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Centre on Monday following the presentation of the 2021-22 Union Budget, alleging that the Narendra Modi government plans to handover India's assets to crony capitalists.

He also questioned why the government has not raised the defence budget even when China has killed our soldiers.

''Forget putting cash in the hands of people, Modi government plans to handover India's assets to his crony capitalist friends,'' he said after the presentation of the Union Budget.

The government on Monday budgeted Rs 1.75 lakh crore from stake sale in public sector companies and financial institutions, including two PSU banks and an insurance company, in the next fiscal.

''China occupied our territory and killed our soldiers. PM spends Diwali with them for PR photo-ops. Why hasn't he increased the defence budget for them,'' he said on Twitter. Prior to the presentation of the budget, he said it should provide support to small and medium enterprises, farmers and workers, and generate employment. Gandhi also demanded an increase in healthcare budget and a hike in defence expenditure to safeguard the country's borders.

''Budget 2021 must: Support MSMEs, farmers and workers to generate employment. Increase healthcare expenditure to save lives. Increase defence expenditure to safeguard borders,'' he also tweeted earlier. Unveiling the PSE policy in Budget 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said barring four strategic areas, public sector companies in other sectors will be divested. The policy would give a clear roadmap for disinvestment in strategic and non-strategic sectors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

