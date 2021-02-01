Union Budget to give big push to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat': Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister VijayRupani hailed the Union Budget presented in Parliament onMonday, saying it will provide the foundation to realise theconcept of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and at the same timeadvance the interest of farmers and youths.

With development at its core, all sections of thesociety will benefit from the budget for 2021-22 presented byFinance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he said.

Rupani also praised the able leadership and ''visionaryplanning'' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and initiativestaken by him after the coronavirus outbreak to ensure Indiaremained on path of development even when several countriesreeled under the adverse effects of the pandemic.

''When the world came to a standstill due to thecoronavirus, and even today when several countries across theworld are facing difficulties, it was the skill and vision ofPrime Minister Narendra Modi and his initiatives that ensuredIndia continued to develop even during the pandemic,'' he said.

At the same time, the budget has emerged as the basefor realisation of the concept of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'(self-reliant)'' Rupani said in a video message.

'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' is a strategy that aims to usecapabilities of domestic businesses and skills of workers tomake India into a global manufacturing powerhouse.

''The budget shows concern for farmers, employmentgeneration for youths, and gives a push to small and mediumenterprises as evident from emphasis on sectors such asinfrastructure, education and health,'' the BJP leader said.

He said budgetary allocations to strengthen healthinfrastructure in rural and urban areas as well as SwachhBharat Mission 2.0 and setting up four new national institutesof virology and public health laboratories are steps indirection of ''turning a calamity into an opportunity.'' Rupani said tax sops to investors in the GIFT City ofGujarat will attract a lot of investment.

In addition, aircraft leasing companies will alsobenefit which will help more such firms to come to Gujarat,the chief minister said.

As per the budget, leasing companies setting upoperations in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-city (GIFTCity) at Gandhinagar will get tax holidays on capital gains.

While hailing the budget, Rupani especially citedannouncements like a policy to scrap heavy vehicles and theproposal to set up 16 new Sainik Schools and 750 Eklavya ModelSchools.

Setting up of an agriculture infra fund and allocatingRs 5,000 crore for micro irrigation are steps that will boostmodern farming, he said.

Proposals like setting up seven mega textileinvestment parks and earmarking Rs 15,000 crore for MSMEs willbenefit Gujarat in a big way, Rupani said.

