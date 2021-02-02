Left Menu

Haptik integrates with Salesforce Service Cloud to enable Intelligent Virtual Assistants

Integration powers one-click seamless connection between Service Cloud and Haptiks AI platform Haptiks virtual assistant solution to be made available in Salesforce AppExchange globally The integration enables over 100,000 customers of Service Cloud to enhance omnichannel messaging customer experienceMUMBAI, India, Feb. 2, 2021 PRNewswire -- Jio Haptik Technologies Limited, one of the worlds largest conversational AI companies and a subsidiary of Reliance Jio Platforms, today announced its partnership with Salesforce Service Cloud.

• Integration powers one-click seamless connection between Service Cloud and Haptik's AI platform• Haptik's virtual assistant solution to be made available in Salesforce AppExchange globally• The integration enables over 100,000 customers of Service Cloud to enhance omnichannel messaging customer experience Mumbai, India, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jio Haptik Technologies Limited, one of the world's largest conversational AI companies and a subsidiary of Reliance Jio Platforms, today announced its partnership with Salesforce Service Cloud. This enables existing Salesforce Service Cloud customers to leverage Haptik's Conversational AI technology to significantly enhance customer experience by offering:• Hyper-personalized conversations - Ensure rich and personalized conversations by leveraging existing user information in Salesforce while reducing the risk of customers repeating themselves• Automatic case creation with chat records - Identify customer interest and create cases in Salesforce as a single source based on actions like enquiries, service requests or end of chat• 24*7 sales and support channel - Support and engage customers by answering FAQs, creating tickets, capturing key user details in CRM• Best-in-class AI: Benefit from NLU capabilities like Small talk, Sentiment Analysis, Agent Routing Logic etc along with 100+ interactive UI elements to have engaging customer conversations• Seamless AI to agent handoff - Reduce agent response time by automating low-touch queries and route high-value queries with historical user interactions data to Salesforce Live agentsHaptik's CTO and Co-founder , Swapan Rajdev said: ''Bringing Haptik's Conversational AI technology to Salesforce Service Cloud will enable thousands of Enterprises to level up their CX strategy. Using Service Cloud data, Hapitk's AI engine can power automated and personalized customer interactions along with automation of 80% of repetitive support queries. This provides Live Agents bandwidth to better focus on complex issues and scale support efficiently. It's the dream team of Automation, CRM and Humans.''About HaptikHaptik is one of the world's largest Conversational AI companies, having reached over 100Mn devices, and processed over 3Bn conversations. Part of the $65Bn Internet conglomerate Jio, backed by Google, Facebook and others, Haptik Intelligent virtual assistants enable Fortune 500 brands globally to enhance CX while saving costs and increasing sales. Haptik has received industry accolades, including ''Recommended Vendor in Emerging Technologies and Trends Impact Radar: AI in Insurance and AI in Government' by Gartner. Haptik's leading clients include Disney Hotstar, Oyo Rooms, KFC, Tata Group, Zurich Insurance, OLA and among others.

