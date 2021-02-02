Left Menu

No plans to approach GST Council for reducing tax on all hotel rooms to 12 pc: Tourism minister

The basis for determination of the applicable rate has been changed from declared tariff to actual tariff, Patel said.He said that GST on restaurants and eateries have been brought down to five per cent irrespective of whether they are air-conditioned or not.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 13:50 IST
No plans to approach GST Council for reducing tax on all hotel rooms to 12 pc: Tourism minister

The tourism ministry has no plans to approach the GST Council for reducing the goods and services tax on all hotel rooms to 12 per cent, Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel said on Tuesday.

The ministry is aware of the tax levied on various tourism products and services, including hotels, as the same directly impacts the country's tourism competitiveness vis-a-vis other countries, he said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

''At present, the Ministry of Tourism has no plan to approach the GST Council for reducing GST (goods and services tax) on all hotel rooms to 12 per cent, since the GST Council decides the rate of taxation after taking into consideration the factors affecting various segments of business as well as to ensure optimum revenue generation required for overall development of the economy,'' Patel said.

He also informed the House that the tourism ministry has taken up the issue of GST with the Ministry of Finance from time to time and some changes have been made to the GST slabs for the sector.

The threshold limit for applicability of 28 per cent GST rate was increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,500 per room per day by the finance ministry. The basis for determination of the applicable rate has been changed from declared tariff to actual tariff, Patel said.

He said that GST on restaurants and eateries have been brought down to five per cent irrespective of whether they are air-conditioned or not. If a restaurant is located within the premise of a hotel, club or any commercial place meant for residential or lodging purposes with a daily tariff of Rs 7,500 per day per unit or above, the tax will be 18 per cent, Patel said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan orders man acquitted of Pearl murder off death row

Pakistans Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the Pakistani-British man acquitted of the 2002 gruesome beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl off death row and moved to a so-called government safe house. Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh, who has...

TVS Motor Company launches new technology platform -- TVS intelliGO

TVS Motor Company on Tuesday introduced a new platform TVS intelliGO, a stop-and-go technology that switches off the engine during idling and long transient stops.The technology aims at providing comfortable, convenient and an environment-...

Jennifer Lopez to lead action movie 'The Mother' at Netflix

Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez will be headlining the upcoming action feature The Mother for Netflix.According to Variety, Niki Caro of Mulan fame is in negotiations to direct the movie about a deadly assassin who comes out of hiding to prot...

Drugs probe: Maha ATS arrests Dawood's aide Chinku Pathan

The Maharashtra Anti-TerrorismSquad has arrested drug-peddler Parvez Khan alias ChinkuPathan, an associate of fugitive underworld don DawoodIbrahim, in connection with a drugs case being probed by theATS, an official said on Tuesday.Pathan ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021