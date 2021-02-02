Left Menu

Five things to watch in Reddit stocks trading mania

The populist trading rally, organized in online forums such as Reddit's WallStreetBets, has helped attract a flood of retail cash into stocks such as GameStop, burned hedge funds that had bet against the stocks and roiled broader markets. Here are five things to watch on Tuesday: ** SILVER MARGINS - The rally in silver halted overnight with prices slipping back below $30 after CME Group raised Comex 5000 Silver Futures maintenance margins by 17.9%.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 13:51 IST
Five things to watch in Reddit stocks trading mania

Silver dropped more than 4% on Tuesday and GameStop Corp sank 33% in early European deals, raising questions about how long a social media-fueled trading frenzy in stocks and other assets would last. The populist trading rally, organized in online forums such as Reddit's WallStreetBets, has helped attract a flood of retail cash into stocks such as GameStop, burned hedge funds that had bet against the stocks and roiled broader markets.

Here are five things to watch on Tuesday: ** SILVER MARGINS - The rally in silver halted overnight with prices slipping back below $30 after CME Group raised Comex 5000 Silver Futures maintenance margins by 17.9%. Frankfurt-listed shares of GameStop, the trigger for the slugfest between amateur investors and Wall Street hedge funds last week, also plunged 37% at the open following a 19% slide on Monday.

** BROKER CAPITAL - Robinhood, the easy access brokerage app which has fueled the trades, raised another $2.4 billion in funding on top of the $1 billion it raised last week after its finances were strained by the retail trading frenzy, but will that be enough? ** SHORT OF SHORTS - The number of GameStop shares that were shorted fell by more than half last week as short sellers scrambled to cover their bets due to soaring valuations of stocks they had bet would fall. Still, GameStop short interest stood at $8.82 billion as of Friday, making it the sixth-biggest short by value, according to S3.

** REDDIT FORUMS - WallStreetBets saw a surge in posts on Monday arguing that the bets on silver were undercutting their focus on GameStop and other popular stocks. Swings in the forum's almost 8 million participants may decide where the pack move next. ** BROADER MARKETS BOUNCE - The S&P 500, hit by the fallout of the battle last week, registered its biggest daily percentage gain since November on Monday. Still, the U.S. stock market which some analysts argue already looks overvalued after a stimulus-powered rally last year, was at risk of falling further if the short squeeze persists. (Writing by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan orders man acquitted of Pearl murder off death row

Pakistans Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the Pakistani-British man acquitted of the 2002 gruesome beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl off death row and moved to a so-called government safe house. Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh, who has...

TVS Motor Company launches new technology platform -- TVS intelliGO

TVS Motor Company on Tuesday introduced a new platform TVS intelliGO, a stop-and-go technology that switches off the engine during idling and long transient stops.The technology aims at providing comfortable, convenient and an environment-...

Jennifer Lopez to lead action movie 'The Mother' at Netflix

Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez will be headlining the upcoming action feature The Mother for Netflix.According to Variety, Niki Caro of Mulan fame is in negotiations to direct the movie about a deadly assassin who comes out of hiding to prot...

Drugs probe: Maha ATS arrests Dawood's aide Chinku Pathan

The Maharashtra Anti-TerrorismSquad has arrested drug-peddler Parvez Khan alias ChinkuPathan, an associate of fugitive underworld don DawoodIbrahim, in connection with a drugs case being probed by theATS, an official said on Tuesday.Pathan ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021