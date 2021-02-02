Left Menu

PFC raises USD 500 mn via dollar-denominated bonds

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 15:11 IST
State-run non-banking finance firm Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC) on Tuesday said it has raised USD 500 million through the issuance of dollar-denominated bonds.

PFC, the leading NBFC in the power sector, successfully raised USD 500 million on January 29, 2021, through the issuance of USD denominated bonds under ‘Reg S route’ with a fixed maturity of May 16, 2031, a PFC statement said.

This is the longest tenor bond issuance from India since the start of the year. The bonds have a fixed coupon of 3.35 per cent per annum which was inside the fair value of PFC’s secondary bonds.

The order book amounted to around USD 2.55 billion, achieving an oversubscription of 5.1 times.

The proceeds from bonds will be utilized in accordance with the external commercial borrowing regulations of the Reserve Bank of India including for on-lending to power sector utilities.

Commenting on the success of bond issuance, Chairman and Managing Director of PFC, R S Dhillon expressed satisfaction that despite the challenging COVID-19 situation being witnessed globally, the PFC’s bond offer attracted wide participation from international investors.

The deal concluded at very attractive terms, which reflects confidence of investors in PFC’s business as well as its credit profile and the growth story of Indian Power sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

