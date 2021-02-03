Amazon's Bezos to step down from CEO role in third quarter

Amazon's Bezos to step down from CEO role in third quarterReuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 02:55 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 02:46 IST
Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday beat estimates for holiday-quarter sales and said Jeff Bezos would move to the role of executive chair in the third quarter and be replaced by Amazon Web Services head Andy Jassy as chief executive officer.
Net sales rose to $125.56 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $87.44 billion, beating estimates of $119.7 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Amazon was forced to move its two-day shopping event Prime Day, typically in July, to early October, contributing to its holiday sales numbers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
