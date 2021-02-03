Left Menu

VVDN taking a big leap with its manufacturing services of electronic products for OEMs and product companies

VVDN inaugurated its 10 Acre Global innovation Park, an additional Mechanical Tool Molding Center and SMT Lines to its existing infrastructure that helped boost its production and manufacturing capabilities in India by multi-fold.

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VVDN Technologies, a premier product engineering and manufacturing company, today announced to take a huge leap in electronics manufacturing services including CKD Manufacturing in India in the domains of 5G, Wi-Fi, Camera & Vision and IoT in 2021. This announcement builds on VVDN's ongoing commitment to doing engineering and manufacturing for a diverse innovative solutions for OEMs and product companies globally.

In the past year, VVDN expanded its manufacturing infrastructure and increased its manpower. VVDN inaugurated its 10 Acre Global innovation Park, an additional Mechanical Tool & Molding Center and SMT Lines to its existing infrastructure that helped boost its production and manufacturing capabilities in India by multi-fold. These expansions in infrastructure along with strong supply chain aided VVDN to create an ecosystem of doing end-to end manufacturing of electronic products by doing SMT, Product Assembly, Mechanical Tool/Mold Making, and Certification. This allows VVDN to provide lower cost to design and faster time to market to its customer, and OEMs in India and globally. VVDN today is doing manufacturing of wide variety of products such as 5G RUs, Wi-Fi Access Points, Dashcams, IP Cameras, Analog Cameras, Trackers (Personal/asset), EV Chargers, and Medical Lab Diagnostic Kits etc.

Bhupender Saharan, CEO, ''VVDN has been making a continuous progress in providing best in class electronics engineering and manufacturing services by means of the infrastructure, manpower and technology investment. The outbreak of pandemic has further accelerated the need to decentralize manufacturing of electronics products and OEMs are looking for right options and partners. For a company such as ours, it means having a clear strategy to encourage and support indigenous OEMs and product companies to be able to adopt faster and provide MAKE in INDIA products to the customers. To support our ''Make in India'' and Aatmnirbhar Bharat pledge, company has implemented value chains to be able to do CKD manufacturing for electronics products in India.''To further know about VVDN's manufacturing please visit: https://www.vvdntech.com/manufacturing Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1431411/VVDM_OEM.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/811458/VVDN_Technologies_Logo.jpg PWRPWR

