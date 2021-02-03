Cereals exports rise 53pc to Rs 49,832 cr in Apr - Dec 2020-21: Commerce min

Left Menu

The countrys cereals exports have increased by about 53 per cent to Rs 49,832 cr during April-December 2020 on an year-on-year basis, according to the data of commerce ministry.Basmati rice exports too grew by 5.31 per cent to Rs 22,038 crore while the non-basmati segment witnessed a spike in exports by 122.61 per cent to Rs 22,856 crore, the ministry said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 16:47 IST
The country's cereals exports have increased by about 53 per cent to Rs 49,832 cr during April-December 2020 on an year-on-year basis, according to the data of commerce ministry.

Basmati rice exports too grew by 5.31 per cent to Rs 22,038 crore while the non-basmati segment witnessed a spike in exports by 122.61 per cent to Rs 22,856 crore, the ministry said in a statement. Wheat exports rose to Rs 1,870 crore, while the outbound shipments of other cereals like millet and maize grew by 177 per cent to Rs 3,067 crore, it added. ''Cereals have a share of 48.61 per cent in the total exports under the APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority) basket,'' it said.

