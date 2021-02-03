Left Menu

Libyan liquidity crisis eases after exchange rate shift

As part of an economic track of a U.N.-led peace process that also includes efforts to choose a new interim government this week, negotiators agreed a new unified exchange rate, bringing the official rate down towards black market rates. It has allowed Libyans to access dollars through commercial banks by charging debit cards at the new official rate, and many have put dinars into the banking system.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 18:18 IST
Libyan liquidity crisis eases after exchange rate shift
Representative image

Libya's currency adjustment last month has helped ease a liquidity crisis across the country but the continued scarcity of cash dollars means the black market still thrives. Libya has been split since 2014 between warring western and eastern administrations with rival factions seizing control of key economic institutions.

As the eastern banking system was cut off from the Central Bank of Libya (CBL) in Tripoli, different black market exchange rates emerged across front lines, both very different to the official rate, and making dollars unaffordable to most Libyans. As part of an economic track of a U.N.-led peace process that also includes efforts to choose a new interim government this week, negotiators agreed a new unified exchange rate, bringing the official rate down towards black market rates.

It has allowed Libyans to access dollars through commercial banks by charging debit cards at the new official rate, and many have put dinars into the banking system. "Deposits have reached about 500 million-600 million dinars within weeks," said Fawzy Abdul Salam al-Shuweish, assistant general manager at Jumhouria Bank.

"Liquidity is very satisfactory and now there is a cash flow in the market," he added. Branches that were previously given 500,000 dinars to distribute were now receiving 5 million. UNEVEN IMPROVEMENT

Though the situation is better across Libya, the scale of the improvement has not been even. Some banks and some areas have more access to cash than others. However, the long lines of people waiting outside for money have shrunk. "Wahda Bank has raised the withdrawal limit," said Salem al-Houni, the bank's marketing manager in Benghazi.

"We can see in commercial banks that the withdrawal limit has gone from 200 dinars to 4,000 to 5,000 dinars and if you show a medical report or something it can reach 100,000 dinars," said Abdel-Wahab Najm, a bank employee in Benghazi. However, cash dollars are still not readily available from banks in Libya.

People charging dollar debit cards through bank transactions in Libya can only access that money as cash by going through black market dealers. They take the customer's card details, withdraw the money from ATMs abroad, and then hand the customer dollars in Tripoli or Benghazi minus a commission that can reach 15%.

One banker, who asked not to be named, said: "There is still no clear mechanism for why the Central Bank is unable to provide dollars in cash inside Libya so that citizens are not forced to use the parallel market."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Committee to inquire into allegations of financial irregularities by Dibrugarh Univ VC

Assam Governor Jagadish Mukhihas constituted a fact-finding committee to inquire intoallegations of financial irregularities by the DibrugarhUniversity Vice-Chancellor Prof Ranjit Tamuli.The Governor as the Chancellor of the University onth...

Exporters air concern over 'inadequate' budget allocation to

Exporters on Wednesday expressedserious concern over the grossly inadequate budgetallocation to the tax refund scheme RoDTEP and disallowingIntegrated Goods and Services Tax IGST refunds, claimingthat these might adversely affect overall ex...

Maha: Power company employee caught taking bribe in Aurangabad

An employee of a powerdistribution company was caught while allegedly accepting abribe of Rs 2,000 for replacing a faulty electricity meter inMaharashtras Aurangabad city, an official from the Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB said on Wednesday.Pa...

Seized guns destined for Colombia rebels in Venezuela -sources

Eleven semi-automatic rifles and 12 magazines of ammunition seized in two Colombian police raids last month were destined for leftist National Liberation Army ELN guerrillas in Venezuela, a high-ranking police source said on Wednesday. Colo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021