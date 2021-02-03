PM Modi's brother stages dharna at Lucknow airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Prahlad Modi staged a dharna at the Lucknow airport on Wednesday, alleging that police did not let his supporters reach there.

According to Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport’s Additional General Manager (Operations) Bhupendra Singh, Prahlad Modi arrived at Lucknow by an Indigo flight around 4 pm.

He sat on a dharna on the airport premises as he was unhappy over police stopping his supporters from reaching there, Singh said, adding that Prahlad Modi left after an hour and a half. Efforts were made to contact police and other senior officials for comments but to no avail.

