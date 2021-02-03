UPL ties up with TeleSense for tech solutions on commodity storage, transport

Agro-chemical firm UPL Ltd on Wednesday announced a strategic collaboration with US-based internet of things (IoT) innovator TeleSense to revolutionise post-harvest grain storage and transport.

In a statement, UPL said it will help TeleSense strengthen its sales channel by introducing monitoring solutions for post-harvest commodity storage and transport to multiple stakeholders across the agriculture value chain.

UPL Chief Executive Officer Jai Shroff said, ''Through our OpenAg Purpose, we collaborate with innovative partners to facilitate progress towards reducing food waste while enabling farmer resilience.'' With around one-third of global food production lost annually due to food waste, this is a problem the industry cannot ignore, he said.

The partnership with TeleSense represents a new vision for how grain is stored, handled and transported by creating a more efficient, data-driven supply chain that will reduce food waste, improve food quality and increase sustainability, Shroff added.

According to the company, California-based TeleSense uses scalable sensor technology on an artificial intelligence (AI) platform to monitor the temperature, humidity and carbon dioxide (CO2) levels of stored grain.

It leverages fixed and portable sensors to monitor the current and future condition of stored grain, while automating the detection and mitigation of potential issues such as hotspots, excess moisture, or pests.

Machine learning algorithms provide users with alerts needed to effectively manage and predict grain quality, ensure safety, improve operational efficiency, and increase profitability.

Adding TeleSense technology to UPL's portfolio complements its robust range of gas monitoring, safety and detection devices as well as fumigants.

TeleSense CEO and co-founder Naeem Zafar said, ''Our partnership with UPL represents an unprecedented commitment to reducing food waste, ensuring food security, delivering supply chain sustainability, and increasing profitability for growers.'' The food value chain continues to evolve and become more complex. It takes disruptive innovation to deliver solutions that will keep up with the rate of change, and TeleSense is uniquely positioned to lead the way in delivering the future of post-harvest grain management, he said.

The partnership aligns with UPL's aim to support the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals.

