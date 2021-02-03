Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1900 hours:DEL65 BIZ-LD STOCKSSensex makes history, ends above 50k for first timeMumbai: The BSE Sensex closed above the historic 50,000-mark for the first time ever on Wednesday as the post-Budget euphoria continued for the third straight session amid a spurt in buying by foreign funds and positive global cues. DEL72 BIZ-LD TWITTERGovt orders Twitter to take down handles, hastags suggesting farmer genocideNew Delhi: The government on Wednesday ordered Twitter to immediately take down handles and hashtags that suggested a farmer genocide was being planned, saying such misinformation and inflammatory content will incite passion, and impact public order.

DEL70 BIZ-LD RUPEERupee settles flat at 72.95 against US dollar Mumbai: The Indian rupee ended just 1 paisa higher at 72.95 against the US dollar on Wednesday amid a firm trend in the domestic equity markets.

DEL41 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold declines Rs 232, silver tanks Rs 1,955 New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Wednesday declined by Rs 232 to Rs 47,387 per 10 gram amid decline in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

DCM63 BIZ-STOCKS-WEALTHInvestor wealth jumps over Rs 12.31 lakh cr in 3 days; m-cap of BSE-listed firms at record highNew Delhi: Investor wealth has jumped by over Rs 12.31 lakh crore in three days, taking the market capitalisation of all BSE-listed companies to a record Rs 198.43 lakh crore on Wednesday as equities continued their Budget-driven rally.

DCM30 BIZ-POWER WORKERS-PROTESTPower engineers, employees stage nationwide protest against privatisationNew Delhi: Power engineers and employees on Wednesday staged a nationwide protest against privatisation policies of the central government and demanded to scrap the process to privatise discoms in states and Union territories.

DCM21 BIZ-LD INDIA-US India does not agree with USTR's report on ecommerce tax: Commerce SecyNew Delhi: India does not agree with the United States Trade Representative (USTR) report that the country's two per cent equalisation levy on foreign e-commerce firms discriminates against American companies, Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan said on Wednesday.

DCM52 RSQ-AIR INDIAAir India employees' interest will be protected, says ministerNew Delhi: The interest of Air India employees will be safeguarded in accordance with the guidance of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.

DCM67 BIZ-LD RESULTS-AIRTELBharti Airtel posts Rs 854 cr profit after six straight quarters of lossNew Delhi: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Wednesday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 854 crore in the third quarter ended December 2020, mainly on account of high revenue customers and increase in subscriber base in India.

DCM39 BIZ-DISINVESTMENTMinisterial panel to decide on number of CPSEs to be retained in each strategic sector: DIPAM Secy New Delhi: A panel of Ministers, comprising Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, will take the final call on the number of public sector companies that will be retained in each of the strategic sectors, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said.

DCM34 BIZ-RBI-MPCRBI's MPC starts deliberations on monetary policyMumbai: The Reserve Bank's rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) began its meeting on Wednesday and is likely to hold interest rates and continue with accommodative policy stance so that necessary monetary action could be taken to push growth.

DCM5 BIZ-FUTURE-AMAZONFuture Retail files appeal in Delhi High Court against status quo order on Future-Reliance deal New Delhi: Future Retail Ltd (FRL) on Wednesday said it has filed an appeal in the Delhi High Court against the status quo order on its Rs 24,713-crore deal with Reliance.

