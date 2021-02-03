Left Menu

V-Guard Q3 net profit up 77% to Rs 78.24 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 21:40 IST
V-Guard Industries Ltd on Wednesday reported a nearly 77 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 78.24 crore in the third quarter ended December 2020.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 44.24 crore in the October-December quarter last fiscal, V-Guard Industries said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations rose 32.15 per cent to Rs 835.03 crore during the period under review. The same was at Rs 631.88 crore in the year-ago period.

V-Guard Industries Managing Director Mithun K Chittilappilly said that improved consumer sentiment, festive season and share gain from the unorganised sector have driven growth during the quarter.

''The sharp increase in commodity prices led to a slight drop in gross margins,'' he added.

V-Guard's total expenses stood at Rs 730.49 crore in the latest December quarter.

Shares of the company closed flat at Rs 240.75 on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

