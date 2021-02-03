Left Menu

Quick Heal Technologies Q3 net profit falls 24.3 pc to Rs 13.4 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 17.7 crore in the year-ago period, Quick Heal Technologies said in a regulatory filing. With economy slowly recovering and increase in cybersecurity awareness, we are confident to end the year on a positive note, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 22:04 IST
Quick Heal Technologies Q3 net profit falls 24.3 pc to Rs 13.4 cr

Security software provider Quick Heal Technologies on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit declined 24.3 per cent to Rs 13.4 crore in the December 2020 quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 17.7 crore in the year-ago period, Quick Heal Technologies said in a regulatory filing. Its total revenue, however, grew 6.3 per cent to Rs 69.8 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 65.7 crore in the year-ago period. ''We delivered good revenue performance during the third quarter as the Indian economy slowly started recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. ''On the R&D front, with the appointment of industry veterans like Sanjay Agrawal and Bibhuti Kar, we have accelerated new product development efforts to strengthen our enterprise business under 'Seqrite','' Quick Heal Technologies Managing Director and CEO Kailash Katkar said. He added that the company recently announced additional investment in Israel-based L7 Defense that reiterates its commitment to invest in disruptive technologies that will shape the future of cybersecurity while supporting innovative startups. ''With economy slowly recovering and increase in cybersecurity awareness, we are confident to end the year on a positive note,'' he said. Nitin Kulkarni, chief financial officer of Quick Heal Technologies, said the company has ''performed better in what traditionally remains a weak quarter for us'' with quarterly revenue growing 6.3 per cent on year-on-year basis. ''...we have increased our investments in advertisements and continued focus in R&D innovations have affected our margins. Our balance sheet remains strong with zero debt and a cash and cash equivalents balance of Rs 4,787 million,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

"A symbol of hope" - German military aid arrives in Portugal

A German military plane carrying over 20 doctors and nurses together with ventilators and hospital beds arrived on Wednesday in coronavirus-stricken Portugal, where a severe rise in cases has prompted several European nations to offer help....

Soccer-Serie A to vote on selling stake to private consortium

Italys top flight Serie A clubs will decide on Thursday whether to sell a stake in the leagues key revenue driving media business to a private equity consortium.The move would be the latest sign of growing private equity in sports leagues a...

COVID-19: Over 39,500 health care workers vaccinated so far in HP

A total of 4,356 people were administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the number of those who have received the jabs so far in the state to 43,944, a senior health official said.He said 5,836 health workers...

145 fell ill after having biryani at Assam govt event; probe ordered

As many as 145 people werehospitalised due to suspected food poisoning in Assams KarbiAnglong district after having biryani at a government functionattended by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, prompting theauthorities to order an inquiry ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021