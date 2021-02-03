Business briefs 3

Left Menu

03-02-2021
FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Wednesday announced its foray into the machine dishwash segment with the launch of VIM Matic.

The company is looking to tap the opportunity emerged into the segment, which has witnessed 250 per cent increase in dishwasher sales during the lockdown. ''Based on this insight, VIM chose to extend its category expertise from hand dishwashing to machine dishwashing with this new product offering,'' said HUL in a statement.

VIM Matic machine dishwasher range includes detergent powder, rinse aid, salt and an all-in-one tablet, which does the job of the first three, thus adding convenience to the consumer experience.

* * *GCPL launches aer power pocket * Godrej Consumer Products Ltd on Wednesday announced the launch of Godrej aer power pocket, a power-packed bathroom fragrance range that will replace its existing aer pocket range.

GCPL launched Godrej aer pocket in 2016, creating a new product category in the market, offering premium fragrances for bathrooms. This has been one of the most successful products for Godrej aer. Now, the brand has re-innovated to introduce newer fragrances which are stronger, more powerful and long-lasting offering in the form of aer power pocket.

* * * Sidbi partners with National Skill Development Corporation * Mumbai: Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi) on Wednesday said it has tied up with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to launch the skill championship JuniorSkills.

The partnership is aimed at creating a wider awareness about the importance of skill development among the youth of the country at an early age, according to a release.

Under the partnership, Sidbi shall steer innovative business ideas.

