Left Menu

Yellen calls for 'acting now - and acting big' on pandemic relief

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-02-2021 23:46 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 23:44 IST
Yellen calls for 'acting now - and acting big' on pandemic relief
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday said it was imperative to enact a comprehensive $1.9 trillion economic rescue package that includes $350 billion in aid to state and local governments, the Treasury said in a statement.

Yellen, in a call with a bipartisan group of mayors, said the government's failure to provide sufficient aid to states and localities during the last recession had resulted in sharp cuts in infrastructure and education, weakening the labor market and undercutting a broader economic recovery.

"The benefits of acting now – and acting big – will far outweigh the costs over the long term," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

Santander books record annual loss of 8.77 bln euros, Q4 net profit falls 90%

New Zealand regulator approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

GSK, CureVac partnership eyes COVID-19 vaccine against multiple variants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden White House says cannot release Trump visitor logs

The Biden administration cannot release visitor logs from former President Donald Trumps White House, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told a news briefing on Wednesday. The White House said on Tuesday it would look into whether it can mak...

Gehlot directs officials about effective implementation of schemes

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday instructed officials about effective implementation of schemes related to education, health, drinking water and employment in the state.He said these schemes are important from the point of...

WRAPUP 7-Myanmar police file charges against Aung San Suu Kyi after coup

Myanmar police have filed charges against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi for illegally importing communications equipment and she will be detained until Feb. 15 for investigations, according to a police document. The move followed a militar...

Paris: Driver rams stolen van into pedestrians, killing 1

A homeless man was detained Wednesday on suspicion of ramming a van into two pedestrians in Paris La Defence business and shopping district, killing one and injuring the other, officials said.Police and the prosecutors office said the man w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021