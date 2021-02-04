Left Menu

Five things to watch in Reddit stocks trading mania

U.S. officials meet on Thursday to discuss two weeks of social media-fueled volatility in stock markets, as the trading frenzy around GameStop and other Reddit favorites calms. ** YELLEN CONVENES - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen meets top officials on Thursday from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Federal Reserve to discuss the recent market volatility.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 13:22 IST
Five things to watch in Reddit stocks trading mania
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

U.S. officials meet on Thursday to discuss two weeks of social media-fueled volatility in stock markets, as the trading frenzy around GameStop and other Reddit favorites calms. Here are five things to watch on Thursday:

** CONTROLS EASED - Robinhood, the online brokerage conduit for much of the past fortnight's action, further eased buying restrictions on buying shares in GameStop and cinema operator AMC. On Wednesday it allowed trading in fractional shares, which encourages participation from smaller investors by reducing the size of the amount they need to bet. Its trading limit on GameStop shares is now 500 and on AMC 5,500. ** YELLEN CONVENES - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen meets top officials on Thursday from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Federal Reserve to discuss the recent market volatility. Although regulators have not yet signaled what form any official actions could take, potential targets could include retail brokers' capital requirements. The SEC is also reviewing social media posts for signs of potential fraud, Bloomberg News reported. ** STOCK SWINGS - Frankfurt listed shares in GameStop dipped 12% on Thursday after steadying in the United States on Wednesday.

** VOLATILITY - The U.S. CBOE volatility index returned on Wednesday to levels last seen earlier in January, indicating the big swings caused by the frenzy have eased. ** SILVER CHARGE - Perth Mint's silver coin sales jumped 23.5% in January from the previous month due to retail demand after calls to buy it on Reddit and other platforms. Silver prices have stabilized since Tuesday. (Writing by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Patrick Graham)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rani Mukerji reveals she was initially reluctant to do Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Black'

On the sixteenth anniversary of Bollywood actor Rani Mukerjis hit film Black, she revealed that she was initially reluctant to do the role, which later proved to be the most challenging yet successful role of her life. The actor has always ...

Probe launched into price gouging relating to garlic and ginger

The National Consumer Commission NCC has launched an investigation into allegations of price gouging relating to garlic and ginger.The law defines price gouging as an unfair or unreasonable price increase that does not correspond to or is n...

UP: Man arrested for leaking CTET paper

A man has been arrested for allegedly leaking a paper of the Central Teachers Eligibility Test on social media, police said on Thursday.Vikas Yadav, a resident of Balapur Khurdaha village, was arrested by a team of the Uttar Pradesh Special...

Priyanka Gandhi meets family of deceased farmer in Rampur

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday met family members of Navreet Singh here, a farmer who lost his life during the protest in New Delhi on Republic Day, and also attended a prayer ceremony for him.The 27-year-old Singh d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021