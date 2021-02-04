Left Menu

Aim to onboard 5 mn SMBs, invest heavily in strengthening security infra: Razorpay

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 14:54 IST
Aim to onboard 5 mn SMBs, invest heavily in strengthening security infra: Razorpay
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Razorpay on Thursday said there has been strong growth in the number of small and medium businesses adopting digital payments during the pandemic, and it expects to onboard 5 million SMBs on its platform over the next one year.

The payments solutions provider -- which has onboarded 7 lakh SMBs, startups and freelancers in the past 12 months -- also plans to invest in strengthening security and fraud analytics infrastructure and building hyperlocal solutions.

''We onboarded over seven lakh new SMBs, startups and freelancers in the past 12 months, many of them from tier II and III cities and going online for the first time. We saw over 54 per cent of digital transaction volume coming from SMBs in tier II and III cities,'' Razorpay CEO and co-founder Harshil Mathur told PTI.

The company aims to further accelerate this digital revolution by enabling 5 million new Indian SMBs to adopt digital payments in the next 12 months, he added.

''We also plan to invest heavily in strengthening the security and fraud analytics infrastructure, along with building hyperlocal solutions to provide a seamless and safe payment experience for all. Trust is an important factor when it comes to digital payments,'' he said.

Mathur explained that one of the significant changes during the pandemic was the shift towards digital spending behaviour, especially people from tier II and III cities.

''Online shopping became the new normal but it left many offline firms grappling with the fear of losing their business. Not only the offline businesses but some of the online businesses in the essentials category, bill payments, education among others were also struggling to keep up with demand and ensure business continuity,'' he said.

In December 2020, the company claimed that it has processed payments worth USD 30 billion, and this number is set to touch USD 50 billion in the next one year.

Recently, Razorpay had announced a string of new products, including vernacular language support in 7 languages, a B2B app store and 'Razorpay Trusted Badge' to help improve conversions for new businesses, along with Group Health Insurance for companies with as less as two employees.

Mathur noted that the company facilitated disbursal of loans worth Rs 250 crore a month, and aims to take this to Rs 500 crore a month this year.

In the last six months, the Tiger Global-backed company has witnessed a 40 per cent month-on-month growth in its business. Razorpay powers payments for over 5 million businesses, including Airtel, BookMyShow, Ola, Zomato, Swiggy, Cred, ICICI Prudential and others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BT demands tax, regime change to deliver high fibre growth

BT called for British government support on business rates and a new deal from the regulator to allow billions of pounds of investment in fibre to drive a post-COVID recovery. The countrys biggest broadband and mobile operator has been maki...

Ofcom revokes CGTN's licence to broadcast in the UK

Ofcom has revoked China Global Television Networks CGTN licence to broadcast in the UK, the British media regulator said in a statement on Thursday.The CGTNs licence was revoked after an investigation concluded that the licence was wrongful...

Congress holds march to Governor's house, demands special Assembly session to move no-confidence motion against Khattar govt

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and other Congress MLAs on Thursday held a march to the Governors house to demand a special session of Assembly to move a no-confidence motion against the government. We are going to meet ...

HAL receives RFP for basic trainer HTT40 from Indian Air Force

State-run aerospace behemothHindustan Aeronautics Ltd HAL on Thursday said it hasreceived a Request for Proposal RFP from the Indian AirForce for basic trainer HTT-40.The documents were handed over to HAL CMDR Madhavan, by Air Marshal Sande...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021