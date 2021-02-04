Left Menu

Class X student designs machine learning project to identify Down Syndrome through photographs

15-year-old Saanvi Mehra has designed a project to identify children afflicted with Down Syndrome, a genetic disorder, through their photographs. Designed as part of a project submitted to Google India Code to Learn contest 2020, this tool has the potential of saving more than 20,000 children's lives annually in India alone.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 16:14 IST
Class X student designs machine learning project to identify Down Syndrome through photographs
Saanvi Mehra. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): 15-year-old Saanvi Mehra has designed a project to identify children afflicted with Down Syndrome, a genetic disorder, through their photographs. Designed as part of a project submitted to Google India Code to Learn contest 2020, this tool has the potential of saving more than 20,000 children's lives annually in India alone. This landmark innovation not only secured Saanvi a victory in the contest in the Class 9-10 category, but will also be a boon for the children suffering from Down Syndrome. Further details can be accessed at mehrasaanvi.wordpress.com.

Saanvi, a student of The Shriram Millennium School, Noida, chose this project as Down Syndrome's prevalence in India is estimated at roughly one out of every thousand children (1:1000), leading to over 30,000 children being born every year with this genetic disorder. In India, the survival rate is barely 44 per cent. The main reason for this high mortality in India is non-diagnosis/ late-diagnosis due to a lack of access to, and in-affordability of medical diagnostic facilities. The primary markers of a Down Syndrome (DS) baby can be established before birth through an ultrasound scan, which is unaffordable for over 90 per cent of Indian parents.

"Machine Learning models, based on something as simple as a photograph of the baby, can help in detecting Down Syndrome with remarkable accuracy. Every single child with Down Syndrome in the sample was correctly identified," said Saanvi. "Given the penetration of smartphones in India, almost every parent has the ability to click a photograph of their child and use this free tool. The result of early detection is not just a reduction in deaths of these children but also a better lifestyle due to timely treatment. I look forward to working closely with hospitals and paediatricians after my board exams so that we can save as many children as possible." "We are very proud of Saanvi and her noble project which will save thousands of lives of children afflicted with Down Syndrome. She has taken forward the values of our institution and we are ready to support her in any way we can", said Uttara Singh, Director, The Shriram Millennium schools. "I would like to encourage more students to pursue programming and solve problems around them."

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 2.9 lakh cyber security incidents related to digital banking reported in 2020: Dhotre

Over 2.9 lakh cyber security incidents related to digital banking were reported in 2020, Parliament was informed on Thursday.As per the information reported to and tracked by Indian Computer Emergency Response Team CERT-In, a total number o...

Working to change people's perception about I-T dept to being 'tax facilitators' : CBDT chief

The Income Tax Department is working on ways to change general perception about the department to being tax facilitators rather than just tax enforcers, CBDT chief P C Mody said on Thursday.He also said the department is scaling up the capa...

Soccer-Cellino's Brescia looking for fifth coach of the season

Former Leeds United co-owner Massimo Cellino is looking for his fifth manager of the season at Italian second-tier side Brescia after the man nicknamed the manager eater struck again. Cellino, president at Brescia, left England in 2017 afte...

End impunity for use of chemical weapons in Syria, UN disarmament chief urges Security Council

Without such an action, we are allowing the use of chemical weapons to take place with impunity, Izumi Nakamitsu, UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, told the Security Council in a virtual briefing. It is imperative that this ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021