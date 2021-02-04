Left Menu

HAL receives RFP for basic trainer HTT40 from Indian Air Force

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-02-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 16:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

State-run aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on Thursday said it has received a Request for Proposal (RFP) from the Indian AirForce for basic trainer HTT-40.

The documents were handed over to HAL CMDR Madhavan, by Air Marshal Sandeep Singh, Deputy Chief of theAir Staff (DCAS) and DG (Acquisition), Ministry of defense L Kantha Rao, at the ongoing Aero India 2021.

The certification will be given against the preliminary Services Qualitative Requirements (PSQR) and the production will take place at HALs two manufacturing units at Bengaluru and Nashik, the company said.

''The RFP has come within six years from the first flight of HAL which is the shortest time-line in the aircraft industry,'' it said.

The trainer will have more than 60 percent indigenous content and is supported by agencies such as Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC), Regional Director Aeronautical Quality Assurance (RDAQA), andAircraft and Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE) and others,it added.

''We will be making this HTT-40 initially from Bengaluru where it was designed, later it will go to Nasik forseries production.Basically it will start with 70 aircraft, weare looking at a total number of 106,'' Madhavan told reportersin response to a question.

Indigenously designed and developed by HAL, HTT-40would be used for basic flight training, aerobatics,instrument flying and close formation flights, whereas itssecondary roles would include navigation and night flying.

The prototypes of HTT-40 have demonstrated stall and spin capabilities during tests and trials, HAL said, adding,hot refuelling has also been successfully demonstrated on the aircraft, while keeping the engine running.

It said the aircraft can be flown continuously forsix hours with an additional oxygen cylinder.

