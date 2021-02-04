Sena MP seeks change in local train timings for general public

Left Menu

PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-02-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 16:36 IST
Shiv Sena MP from Thane RajanVichare has supported the opposition BJP's demand to changethe current schedule of Mumbai local trains for the generalpublic.

The local train services in Mumbai, which were hit dueto the coronavirus-induced lockdown, resumed for the generalpublic from February 1. However, they are available for thecommon commuters only in three time slots: from the start ofthe day's services to 7 am; 12 pm to 4 pm; and 9:00 pm to theend of the day.

In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as wellas the railway authorities, Vichare said the current localtrain timings for the common man are inconvenient.

He urged the CM to change the schedule for the benefitof the commuters, so that their time is not wasted.

Recently, the Thane unit of the BJP had met railwayofficials and sought that the time slots allotted to generalcommuters for the local train travel be revoked.

