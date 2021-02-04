Left Menu

Apollo Tyres shares zoom over 7 pc after encouraging Q3 earnings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 17:20 IST
Apollo Tyres shares zoom over 7 pc after encouraging Q3 earnings
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Shares of Apollo Tyres on Thursday closed with a gain of over 7 per cent after the company posted over two-fold increase in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December.

The company's stock, which zoomed 12.42 per cent to its one-year high of Rs 255.55 during the day on BSE, later closed at Rs 243.85, a jump of 7.28 per cent.

On NSE, it gained 6.88 per cent to close at Rs 243.10.

In traded volume terms, 39.98 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 8.10 crore shares on NSE during the day. Apollo Tyres on Wednesday posted over two-fold increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 444 crore for the third quarter ended December on the back of robust sales across domestic and international markets.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 174 crore in the October-December period of the last financial year.

Sales during the period under review grew by 14 per cent to Rs 4,965 crore, as against 4,347 crore in the year-ago period, Apollo Tyres said in a statement.

''Our performance across geographies has been robust in the past quarter, and we continue to be extremely positive on the demand environment,'' Apollo Tyres Chairman Onkar Kanwar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the 23rd round of Premier League fixtures from Feb. 6-8. Feb. 6, SaturdayAston Villa v Arsenal 1230 Villa have won only 10 of their 51 Premier League meetings with Arsenal, including four home v...

US encourages dialogue between farmers and Indian government to resolve differences: spokesperson

Recognising that peaceful protests are a hallmark of a thriving democracy, the US has said that it encourages dialogue between the protesting farmers and the Indian government to resolve their differences.Thousands of farmers, mainly from P...

Palestinian cave-dwellers worry over Israeli settler incursions

Home for Palestinian Barakat Mour is a hillside cave in the West Bank, which he says is often under threat from Israeli settlers in the occupied territory.Youll be sitting with your wife in the cave and the settlers will raid it without any...

Takeaways from legal filings for Trump's impeachment trial

The legal sparring around Donald Trumps impeachment trial is underway, with briefs filed this week laying out radically different positions ahead of next weeks Senate trial.House prosecutors and the former presidents defence team are puttin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021