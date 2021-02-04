Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1900 hours: DCM37 BIZ-TAX-RESIDENCY FinMin to clarify on residency status of NRIs stranded in India this fiscal due to COVID New Delhi: The Finance ministry will issue a circular to provide clarity on the residency status of NRIs and foreign nationals stuck in India in the current fiscal due to the coronavirus pandemic.

DCM45 RSQ-MOBILE APPSGovt blocked 296 mobile apps since 2014, says Union minister Sanjay Dhotre New Delhi: As many as 296 mobile apps have been blocked by the government since 2014 in the interest of the country's sovereignty, security, and public order, Union minister Sanjay Dhotre told Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

BIZ-PETROL-PRICEPetrol, diesel price at fresh high; oil co says only tax cut by govt can help New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices on Thursday climbed to fresh highs in the country as rates were hiked by the most in recent times, even as fuel retailers said the government can cut taxes to ease consumer burden.

DEL28 BIZ-NITI-DISINVESTMENT Niti Aayog's next list of cos for disinvestment in few weeks: Rajiv Kumar New Delhi: Niti Aayog will prepare the next list of central public sector companies for disinvestment in the next few weeks, its Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Thursday and expressed hope that the proposed asset reconstruction and management companies to address banks' bad loan woes will do a good job like the UTI.

DEL23 BIZ-RESULTS-SBISBI Q3 standalone net falls 7 pc to Rs 5,196 cr New Delhi: Country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday posted nearly 7 per cent fall in its standalone net profit at Rs 5,196.22 crore for the third quarter ended December.

DCM40 BIZ-TAX-CBDTWorking to change people's perception about I-T dept to being 'tax facilitators' : CBDT chief New Delhi: The Income Tax Department is working on ways to change general perception about the department to being ''tax facilitators'' rather than just ''tax enforcers'', CBDT chief P C Mody said on Thursday.

DCM41 RSQ-CYBER SECURITYOver 2.9 lakh cyber security incidents related to digital banking reported in 2020: Dhotre New Delhi: Over 2.9 lakh cyber security incidents related to digital banking were reported in 2020, Parliament was informed on Thursday. DCM30 BIZ-NITI-GOVERNING COUNCILPM Modi to chair Niti Aayog's Governing Council meeting on Feb 20 New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair Niti Aayog's Governing Council meeting on February 20 where issues related to health, economy and labour reforms will be discussed, official sources said on Thursday.

BIZ-GDP-DEA-SECY Govt sticks to USD 5 trn economy target; emphasis on infra aimed at achieving goal:DEA Secy New Delhi: The government is sticking to the target of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25 and emphasis on infrastructure sector and other initiatives taken in Budget 2021-22 are aimed at achieving the goal, Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj has said.

DCM19 BIZ-GAIL-SPLITGAIL bifurcation plan put on hold; co to monetise pipelines through InvIT New Delhi: The Oil Ministry has put on hold a plan to bifurcate state-owned gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd so as not to dilute the firm's ability to finance the massive infrastructure building plan, a top official said on Thursday.

DEL49 BIZ-LD STOCKSSensex, Nifty maintain record run; RBI decision eyed Mumbai: Equity indices defied gravity for the fourth straight session to close at fresh lifetime highs on Thursday as FMCG and banking counters saw robust demand amid encouraging quarterly earnings. DEL52 BIZ-LD RUPEERupee settles flat at 72.96 against US dollar; RBI policy in focus Mumbai: The Indian rupee ended unchanged at 72.96 against the US dollar on Thursday in range-bound trade ahead of RBI's monetary policy decision.

