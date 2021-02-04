Left Menu

Nippon Paint sets up e-commerce platform with Momento DIY range

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-02-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 19:26 IST
Chennai, Feb 4 (PTI): Paint manufacturer Nippon Paint(India) has unveiled its e-commerce platform with a new rangeof paints and wall-painting tools to serve Chennai andBengaluru markets, a top official said on Thursday.

The company's Momento DIY range of Momento Designerfinish wall paints and DIY wall-painting tools would beavailable on the e-commerce platform for deliveries in the twocities.

Customers can choose the desired wall paints under therange while painting tools - brushes, rollers, masking sheets,paint gloves and aprons can also be purchased online.

''..by introducing the e-commerce platform, we will caterto the burgeoning Home DIY segment. The Momento DIY range wasconceptualised keeping in mind the demands of the millennialcustomer who wants to indulge in DIY painting expeditions amidthe work from home culture'', Nippon Paint India, President(Decorative Paint), Mahesh S Anand said.

''We are also certain that this platform will address thesafety concerns of the customers who can have their DIY paintand tools delivered at their homes'', he added.

