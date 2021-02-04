Left Menu

Brookfield India REIT initial public offer subscribed 77 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 19:55 IST
Brookfield India REIT initial public offer subscribed 77 pc

The initial public offer of Brookfield India Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) was subscribed 77 per cent on Thursday, the second day of subscription.

It received bids for 5,88,18,600 units against 7,62,78,200 units on offer, according to an update on NSE.

Institutional investors category was subscribed 53 per cent, while other investors portion 1.06 times.

Brookfield India hit the capital market with its REIT public issue on Wednesday to raise up to Rs 3,800 crore.

Investment firm Brookfield India's REIT on Tuesday raised Rs 1,710 crore from anchor investors.

The initial public offer of Brookfield India REIT has a price band of Rs 274-275 apiece and closes on February 5.

Brookfield REIT, the country's only 100 per cent institutionally managed public commercial real estate vehicle, is issuing units aggregating up to Rs 3,800 crore.

The net proceeds from the public issue will be utilised for partial or full pre-payment or scheduled repayment of the existing debt of asset special purpose vehicles.

The units are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

Brookfield REIT will be the third listed trust in India if it is successfully subscribed.

The first one Embassy Office Parks REIT, backed by Blackstone and Embassy group, got listed in April 2019 after raising Rs 4,750 crore.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT, owned by K Raheja and Blackstone, was listed in August last year and had raised Rs 4,500 crore.

REIT is aimed at attracting investment in the real estate sector by monetising rent-yielding assets. It helps unlock the massive value of real estate assets and enable retail participation.

The global coordinators and book running lead managers to the offer are Morgan Stanley India Company, BofA Securities India, Citigroup Global Markets, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets.

Besides, Ambit Private Limited, Axis Capital, IIFL Securities, JM Financial, JP Morgan India, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers to the offer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Headless body of woman found on Bhubaneswar outskirts

The headless body of anunidentified middle-aged woman was found on the outskirts ofBhubaneswar on Thursday, police said.The incident comes barely a week after the mysteriousdeath of a student of a university here.Locals spotted the body bes...

Rugby-Brex debuts as Italy name Six Nations team to face France

Juan Ignacio Brex will make his debut at inside centre for Italy as coach Franco Smith named his team on Thursday to face France in their Six Nations opener in Rome. Argentine-born Brex, who has represented Argentina at several levels but n...

ED raid in Keventer office in city

Officials of the EnforcementDirectorateED on Thursday raided the city office of Keventerregarding the share transfer of Metro Dairy by West Bengalgovernment to the private firm.The ED officials conducted raids at the companysoffice at Majhe...

Tata Power Q3 profit up 22 pc at Rs 318 cr

Tata Power on Thursday posted over 22 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 318.41 crore for December quarter 2020-21, mainly on the back of higher revenues.The net profit in the year-ago period was Rs 260.10 crore, Tata Power said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021