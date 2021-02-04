Left Menu

Palihapitiya-backed Clover Health drops as short-seller Hindenburg takes aim

Noted short-selling specialist Hindenburg Research published a critical report on Thursday on Chamath Palihapitiya-backed Clover Health Investments Corp, putting shares of the insurance firm on track for their biggest daily percentage drop in four months. Venture capital investor Palihapitiya, who held a 27% stake in Clover Health as of Jan. 7, was among the big financial names to support last week's GameStop buying frenzy against institutional short-sellers, saying early in the slugfest that he had bought in to the video game retailer.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 22:20 IST
Palihapitiya-backed Clover Health drops as short-seller Hindenburg takes aim

Noted short-selling specialist Hindenburg Research published a critical report on Thursday on Chamath Palihapitiya-backed Clover Health Investments Corp, putting shares of the insurance firm on track for their biggest daily percentage drop in four months.

Venture capital investor Palihapitiya, who held a 27% stake in Clover Health as of Jan. 7, was among the big financial names to support last week's GameStop buying frenzy against institutional short-sellers, saying early in the slugfest that he had bought in to the video game retailer. The report https://hindenburgresearch.com/clover, whose title called Clover Health a "broken business," risks reheating the battle between hedge fund short-sellers and investors over a number of U.S. companies.

Clover Health said it will be issuing a statement in the next few hours to address claims made by Hindenburg. Neither Palihapitiya nor his representative immediately responded to a Reuters request for comment. Hindenburg said in the report that it had no investment position in Clover Health.

Citron, another of the financial world's famous short-selling research houses, said last week it would no longer publish reports recommending shorts. Clover, which sells Medicare-backed insurance plans, went public through a $3.7 billion deal with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) backed by Palihapitiya. Its other investors had included Alphabet Inc and Sequoia Capital.

Clover shares were last down 10.68% at $12.46, poised for their biggest daily percentage drop since Oct. 6. In September, Hindenburg issued a report on Nikola Corp calling it an "intricate fraud built on dozens of lies." Shares of the electric truck maker have fallen about 35% since the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Australian Open to go ahead despite COVID-19 case - organisersThe Australian Open will begin as scheduled on Monday even though a worker at one of the Melbourne hotels used to quarantine...

France calls murder of anti-Hezbollah activist "heinous crime"

Frances Foreign Ministry on Thursday called the killing of Lebanese anti-Hezbollah activist Lokman Slim a heinous crime and demanded a transparent investigation. France asks that the facts be clearly established and that all those who can c...

U.N. Security Council calls for release of Suu Kyi, voices concern for Myanmar

The United Nations Security Council on Thursday called for the release of Myanmars leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others detained by the military and voiced concern over the state of emergency there but stopped short of condemning the coup. Th...

Palihapitiya-backed Clover Health drops as short-seller Hindenburg takes aim

Noted short-selling specialist Hindenburg Research published a critical report on Thursday on Chamath Palihapitiya-backed Clover Health Investments Corp, putting shares of the insurance firm on track for their biggest daily percentage drop ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021