Left Menu

China stocks rise as banks, healthcare firms lend support; Hong Kong up

** Investors continued to trade the economic recovery story, while ample funds still favoured leading blue-chips that were seen as "core assets" in the A-share market and Hong Kong, analysts at Dongxing Securities said in a report. ** Data over the weekend showed China's factory activity grew in January, in line with an ongoing economic recovery, but at the slowest pace in five months after new coronavirus infections prompted lockdowns.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 11:15 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 10:49 IST
China stocks rise as banks, healthcare firms lend support; Hong Kong up
Representative Image Image Credit:

China stocks gained on Friday, on track to post weekly gains, as investors found support from a continued economic recovery, though Sino-U.S. tensions remained a worry.

** The CSI300 index rose 0.9%, to 5,522.21 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5%, to 3,518.09 points. ** For the week, CSI300 firmed 3.2%, while SSEC added 1%.

** Leading the gains on Friday, the CSI300 banking index and CSI300 healthcare index rose 2% and 4%, respectively. ** Investors continued to trade the economic recovery story, while ample funds still favoured leading blue-chips that were seen as "core assets" in the A-share market and Hong Kong, analysts at Dongxing Securities said in a report.

** Data over the weekend showed China's factory activity grew in January, in line with an ongoing economic recovery, but at the slowest pace in five months after new coronavirus infections prompted lockdowns. ** Worries over Sino-U.S. tensions kept gains in check.

** The United States is deliberately "creating tension" and disrupting peace and stability, China's military said, after a U.S. warship sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait. ** Bucking the broad rally, small-cap stocks continued to slide, as institutional investors favoured big companies.

** The CSI1000 index, slipped 0.9% on Friday to a near eight-month low, bringing its losses for the year to more than 8%. ** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 0.5%, to 29,265.95 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.2%, to 11,582.40.

** Shares in online video platform Kuaishou Technology tripled on their Hong Kong stock market debut on Friday, driven by massive demand from mom-and-pop investors amid a global retail trading frenzy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares near record levels as vaccines fuel normalisation hopes

- Global shares traded near record highs on Friday, with Asian stocks taking their lead from Wall Street, as progress in vaccine distribution prompted bets on further normalisation in the global economy and an earnings recovery. An index of...

Serena Williams into semis against Barty in Aussie tuneup

Most things about this week leading into a major are different for Serena Williams. The 23-time Grand Slam champion got to try something new Friday, too, needing a match tiebreaker to beat fellow American Danielle Collins 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 and...

One detained in connection with Kolkata girl's murder case

One person was detained inconnection with the probe into the sexual abuse and murder ofa minor girl in the city, police said on Friday.The girls body was recovered on Thursday from thestaircase of a residential building in the citys Jorabag...

FACTBOX-Key first round fixtures at the Australian Open

Following is a list of key opening round matches at next weeks Australian Open after the tournament draw was made on FridayPrefix denotes seeding MENS SINGLES1-Novak Djokovic Serbia v Jeremy Chardy France Laslo Djere Serbia v 2-Rafael Nadal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021