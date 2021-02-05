Left Menu

RBI lowers inflation projection to 5.20% for Q4 FY21, sees it around 5pc in H1 next fiscal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 11:36 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 11:21 IST
RBI lowers inflation projection to 5.20% for Q4 FY21, sees it around 5pc in H1 next fiscal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Reserve Bank has lowered the retail inflation projection for the current quarter of this fiscal at 5.2 per cent, saying it has returned within the ''tolerance band''.

On the economy, the central bank said it is only going to look upwards from here.

In its last monetary policy review of this fiscal, the RBI has decided to keep the key repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent with accommodative stance to ensure that inflation remains within the target, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said while unveiling the policy on Friday.

Das also said the retail inflation has ''returned within the tolerance band'' of 4 per cent.

The Reserve Bank has the mandate to keep retail inflation at 4 per cent with a bias of plus/minus 2 per cent on either side.

The inflation (retail) projection is revised to 5.2 per cent for Q4 of the current fiscal, Das said, adding vegetable prices are likely to remain soft in near term on the back of fresh arrivals in the market.

In its previous policy decision in December, the RBI had projected retail inflation to be at 5.8 per cent for Q4 FY'21.

For the first half of the next fiscal year, the Reserve Bank has projected inflation to be in a band of 5.2-5 per cent.

And for the third quarter of 2021-22 (October-December), Das said: ''We are projecting it (inflation) at 4.3 per cent. We are assessing the risks to be balanced''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC grants interim bail to comedian Munawar Faruqui in case lodged in MP

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to comedian Munawar Faruqui in a case lodged at Indore in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.A bench headed by Justice R F Nariman also issued a notice to the Madhya Pr...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday.1154 a.m.Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh COVID-19 for the second consecutive day on Friday, a senior health official said.1149 ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares near record levels as vaccines fuel normalisation hopes

- Global shares traded near record highs on Friday, with Asian stocks taking their lead from Wall Street, as progress in vaccine distribution prompted bets on further normalisation in the global economy and an earnings recovery. An index of...

Serena Williams into semis against Barty in Aussie tuneup

Most things about this week leading into a major are different for Serena Williams. The 23-time Grand Slam champion got to try something new Friday, too, needing a match tiebreaker to beat fellow American Danielle Collins 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021