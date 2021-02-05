DCC Animal Hospital To Expand Footprint In India; Plans To Launch Chain Of Multi-Speciality Veterinary Hospitals

• DCC Animal Hospital is the first of its kind animal healthcare brand offering advanced medical expertise in India NEW DELHI and GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DCC (Dogs Cats & Companions) Animal Hospital, promoted by Japan-based company A'alda, is set to expand its footprint in India with the launch of multi-speciality animal hospitals in the country. These hospitals will be state-of-the-art and will be equipped with advanced infrastructure and medical expertise, offering cutting-edge medical technologies for our four-legged friends.

The company plans to introduce a series of animal hospitals across India, offering a global standard of specialised pet healthcare services currently difficult to access by pet parents in the country. The Japan-based company has invested 1.6 Mn USD so far in building its flagship hospital which will house pet diagnostic and therapeutic services, complete in-house laboratory facilities and an intensive care unit (ICU). It will also be the first animal healthcare facility in India to create a unique technological offering via website and a mobile app which will provide a digital bridge between veterinary practices and pet owners. The interface will facilitate pet parents access to their pet's medical notes, vaccines, prescriptions, doctors and invoices at the touch of a button and will transform the traditional communication path between vets and pet parents.

The DCC animal hospital project was envisioned by A'alda with an aim to humanise pet care services. Founded in 2019, the company's mission is to continuously improve the standard of care for hospitals and veterinary medicine and make it accessible to people globally. The company aims to capitalize on this pet care boom and is looking to expand its footprints in the coming year. Apart from pet healthcare services, the company also offers a dedicated & personalized pet care at its Gurgaon facility including a luxury pet resort, boarding, grooming and daycare services.

The new chain of multi-specialty DCC hospitals will house highly skilled doctors and on-ground staff who will follow global standards of veterinary science. The hospital team will be led by renowned veteran vet Dr. Vinod Sharma, who is also credited with the honor of setting up India's first blood bank for dogs. The team is also backed by an advisory board consisting of veterinarians from the US and Japan and receives support for matters ranging from hospital design to veterinarian training. The hospital will also impart personalized training programs for the skill development of practicing veterinarians.

Commenting on DCC Pets expansion in India, Mr. Ohhun Kwon,COO, A'alda said, ''India is a major growth market for us and we are excited to expand our operations and transform the standard of pet care in the country. With lockdown coming into effect, the pet ownership market in India has seen a phenomenal rise in the last year, driven largely by nuclear families with disposable incomes. India currently has one of the highest number of pets per veterinarian ratio amongst Asian countries, creating a huge supply-demand gap. Our aim is to bridge this gap by creating an effective network of veterinary care experts in the country and equipping them with innovative pet care technologies.''Commenting on Dr. Vinod Sharma, Head of Hospital Division, DCC Pets, ''While the pet food & care industry is booming in India, there is very little being done to improve medical excellence and innovation on the pet healthcare front. Our aim with DCC Pets is to change the perception when it comes to animal healthcare by providing cutting-edge services and facilities to pet parents in India.''About DCC Pets IndiaDCC (Dog Cat Companion) Animal Hospital is India's first multi-speciality facility offering complete physical and emotional care to pets. It is the first pet healthcare facility in India to offer modern animal medicine and practices in a compassionate and friendly environment. DCC Animal Hospitals offer a range of high-quality medical care for animals including specialised services in orthopaedics, dentistry, trauma & surgery as well as preventive care for pets.

About A'aldaA'alda was founded in 2019 with an aim to provide veterinary care and clinical services for animals in Asian countries. It works on solving challenges in the veterinary care industry and aims to be the best veterinary medical platformer in the world. The DCC Animal Hospital project was envisioned by A'alda with an aim to humanise pet care services. Founded in 2019, the company's mission is to continuously improve the standard of care for hospitals and veterinary medicine and make it accessible to people globally.

PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)