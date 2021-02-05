Left Menu

Gillette India Ltd. Announces Second Quarter Results

Sales up 13, Profit After Tax PAT up 15 vs year ago for the quarter ended December 31, 2020Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirGillette India Limited GIL announced on February 4 its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-02-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 17:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sales up 13%, Profit After Tax (PAT) up 15% vs year ago for the quarter ended December 31, 2020Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)Gillette India Limited (GIL) announced on February 4 its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The company delivered sales of Rs. 520 crores, up 13% vs year ago behind its superiority strategy, robust product portfolio, strong retail execution, and market recovery. Profit After Tax (PAT) for the quarter was Rs. 82 crore, up 15% vs year ago behind focus on productivity and savings. Madhusudan Gopalan, Managing Director, Gillette India Ltd. said, ''For the second consecutive quarter, we delivered double-digit profitable growth driven by the strength of our trusted product portfolio, strong retail execution and strong market recovery in the quarter.'' He further added, ''As market continues to recover in the grooming category, we will continue to remain focused on our strategy of driving superiority, improving productivity, leading constructive disruption, and strengthening our organization and culture. These strategies have enabled us to consistently deliver results despite a challenging market environment and continue to be the right strategies to deliver balanced growth in the long-term.'' As a part of the company's COVID-19 response, we launched the 'Gillette Barber Suraksha Program', to support the barber community in India get back on their feet. The program is enabling barbers to restart their businesses while educating them on maintaining high standards of safety, health and hygiene. The Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of Rs. 33 on every equity share of Rs. 10. The record date for the dividend will be February 12, 2021. About Gillette India Ltd.

Gillette India Limited (GIL) is one of India's well-known FMCG Companies that deals in some of the world leading brands GILLETTE and ORAL-8; and has carved a reputation for delivering high quality, value-added products to meet the needs of consumers. GIL brands take pride in being socially conscious via their participation in P&G SHIKSHA, their flagship CSR program that supports the education of underprivileged children in India. Please visit in.pg.com for the latest news.

