Left Menu

Milind Kulkarni to come back as TechM CFO

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-02-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 18:41 IST
Milind Kulkarni to come back as TechM CFO

IT major Tech Mahindra on Friday announced that Milind Kulkarni is returning as the company's chief financial officer (CFO).

Kulkarni was the CFO of the company till 2018, and was appointed on Friday after his successor Manoj Bhat's elevation as the group CFO at Mahindra Group, as per an official statement. The company's managing director and chief executive C P Gurnani said Kulkarni has worked with TechM for over 19 years and welcomed him back.

Kulkarni is at present working as a senior advisor in the company and will be taking over the role of CFO from April 2.

Gurnani thanked Bhat for contributions and said that he has been instrumental in spearheading the growth of the organisation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US employers add just 49K jobs as unemployment falls to 6.3%

US employers added just 49,000 jobs in January, a sign that that the viral pandemic retains a tight grip on the economy nearly a year after it triggered a painful recession. The tepid increase followed a decline of 227,000 jobs in December,...

Bio-bubbles are mentally draining: Ravi Shastri calls for two-week break for Team India after IPL

Indias head coach Ravi Shastri has said the team needs a break from the international arena as living in a bio-bubble can be mentally very draining. The Indian players havent been on a break since the 13th edition of the Indian Premier Leag...

Belgians look forward to haircuts as COVID deaths slow

Belgium was expected on Friday to allow hairdressers to reopen mid-month in a slight easing of COVID-19 restrictions as serious infections slow in a country with one of the worlds highest per capita death rates.The Belgian government, regio...

Saliva ban made it difficult to maintain ball as sweat not effective: Bumrah

The ban on saliva turned out to be a handicap for the bowlers since the sweat was not effective to shine the ball, India pace spearhead Jasprit bumrah said on Friday after England called the shots on the opening day of the series-opener, he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021