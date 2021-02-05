Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1915 hours: DEL69 BIZ-LDALL RBIRBI keeps interest rates on hold; to continue support for eco revivalMumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday kept interest rates on hold for the fourth time in a row but vowed to support growth as long it is needed even as it began withdrawing some pandemic-era policies.

DEL68 RSQ-FARM LAWSCentre held consultations with states, farmers before bringing farm laws: TomarNew Delhi: The Centre followed ''due procedure'' before bringing the three new agri laws, and held consultations with states and farmers for facilitating barrier-free trade in farm produce to provide choice to the farming community, Parliament was informed on Friday.

DEL56 BIZ-LD STOCKSSensex, Nifty end at fresh peaks post RBI policy; log stellar weekly gains Mumbai: Extending its winning run for the fifth session, equity benchmark Sensex finished at a fresh lifetime peak on Friday after the Reserve Bank kept interest rates unchanged but continued its accommodative stance and announced fresh liquidity measures to revive growthDEL65 BIZ-RBI-LD PMC BANKThree final offers received for PMC Bank resolution, says RBI GuvMumbai: Three investors have submitted their final offers for resolution of crisis-ridden Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank and their evaluation is underway, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday. DEL63 BIZ-RBI LD-GOVT SECSRBI opens endless tap for govt to borrow from - retail investorsMumbai: Reserve Bank governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said there is no way the move to allow small investors to directly enter the government bonds market will starve banks of their deposits --their cheapest source of funds -- saying the size of the pie is big enough to be pooled.

DEL61 BIZ-LD RUPEERupee rises 3 paise to 72.93 post RBI rate decisionMumbai: The rupee gained 3 paise to settle at 72.93 against the US dollar on Friday after the Reserve Bank kept the policy rate unchanged but maintained its accommodative stance to spur growth.

DEL42 BIZ-GOLD-PRICEGold registers fifth consecutive day decline; tanks Rs 163New Delhi: Falling for the fifth consecutive day, gold prices on Friday declined Rs 163 to Rs 46,738 per 10 gram in the national capital amid rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

DEL30 BIZ-RBI-LD GROWTHEconomic growth will only move upwards: Shaktikanta DasMumbai: Stressing that economic growth will only move upwards, the Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday pegged the GDP growth rate for the next financial year at 10.5 per cent, though a tad lower than the government’s projection of 11 per cent.

DEL26 BIZ-PFIZER-VACCINECOVID-19 vaccine: Pfizer withdraws Emergency Use Authorisation application in IndiaNew Delhi: Pharma major Pfizer on Friday said it has decided to withdraw its application for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) of its COVID-19 vaccine in India.

DCM53 BIZ-RBI-DAS-NPAMaking assessment of true state of NPAs in banks: DasMumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has deepened its supervision and is making an assessment of the true state of non-performing assets (NPA) in all banks, its Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday.

DCM48 BIZ-LD FDI-DEFENCEFDI easing in defence production to attract investments: DPIIT SecyNew Delhi: Various projects are expected to come in the defence production as the government has liberalised foreign direct investment (FDI) norms in the sector, a top official said on Friday.

DCM38 BIZ-RBI-GOVT-BORROWINGLet there not be any doubt, RBI will manage high govt borrowing in FY22 non-disruptively: DasMumbai: Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday exuded confidence of the Reserve Bank being able to manage the high quantum of government borrowings at Rs 12 lakh crore for the next fiscal in a ''non-disruptive'' manner.

