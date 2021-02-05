Lucideus rebrands itself as Safe Security

Cybersecurity startup Lucideus on Friday said it is rebranding itself as 'Safe Security' that represents the company's unified brand approach to helping businesses and consumers measure and mitigate cyber risk.

The company said its SAFE platform - Security Assessment Framework for Enterprises - has earned Fortune 500 clients from around the world and as a result, it has experienced 250 per cent growth in the past year alone.

Its customers include Google, Facebook, Softbank, News Corp, and other Fortune 500 companies around the world.

''We began as a cybersecurity services company with customer-centricity at our core. However, we realised that with services alone, our customers were still unable to answer critical cybersecurity questions about their organisations,'' Safe Security co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Saket Modi said.

He added that with cyber risk on the rise for consumers and enterprises alike, Safe Security represents the company's unified brand approach to helping businesses and consumers measure and mitigate cyber risk in real-time.

From nation-state attacks to corporate espionage to an uptick in traditional phishing scams during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is clear that threat actors are getting smarter in their attacks - which means the world needs even more advanced solutions to keep them at bay, John Chambers, founder and CEO of JC2 Ventures, said.

''I'm bullish about the market opportunity for Safe Security - formerly Lucideus - because businesses will grow or fail based on their approach to cyber risk quantification,'' he added.

Chambers had led a USD 5 million (over Rs 36 crore) funding round in the company in 2018. The company had raised USD 7 million in funding (over Rs 50 crore) led by MS&AD Ventures in December 2019.

