Left Menu

Lucideus rebrands itself as Safe Security

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 19:32 IST
Lucideus rebrands itself as Safe Security

Cybersecurity startup Lucideus on Friday said it is rebranding itself as 'Safe Security' that represents the company's unified brand approach to helping businesses and consumers measure and mitigate cyber risk.

The company said its SAFE platform - Security Assessment Framework for Enterprises - has earned Fortune 500 clients from around the world and as a result, it has experienced 250 per cent growth in the past year alone.

Its customers include Google, Facebook, Softbank, News Corp, and other Fortune 500 companies around the world.

''We began as a cybersecurity services company with customer-centricity at our core. However, we realised that with services alone, our customers were still unable to answer critical cybersecurity questions about their organisations,'' Safe Security co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Saket Modi said.

He added that with cyber risk on the rise for consumers and enterprises alike, Safe Security represents the company's unified brand approach to helping businesses and consumers measure and mitigate cyber risk in real-time.

From nation-state attacks to corporate espionage to an uptick in traditional phishing scams during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is clear that threat actors are getting smarter in their attacks - which means the world needs even more advanced solutions to keep them at bay, John Chambers, founder and CEO of JC2 Ventures, said.

''I'm bullish about the market opportunity for Safe Security - formerly Lucideus - because businesses will grow or fail based on their approach to cyber risk quantification,'' he added.

Chambers had led a USD 5 million (over Rs 36 crore) funding round in the company in 2018. The company had raised USD 7 million in funding (over Rs 50 crore) led by MS&AD Ventures in December 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Too delicate: Germany ducks Taiwan appeal for COVID-19 vaccine supply

Germany on Friday ducked an appeal by Taiwan for its help to supply COVID-19 vaccines, as the Asian tech powerhouses request for assistance following Berlins plea to ease a semiconductor supply crunch in the auto industry risked provoking C...

Puducherry CM assures Taiwanese investors of all support

Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy said here on Friday that the territorialgovernment was ready to support investors from Taiwan forindustrial development in the Union Territory.After holding discussions with the Director-General o...

Four EU states urge EU to safeguard Johnson & Johnson vaccine supply

The leaders of Denmark, Austria, the Czech Republic and Greece have urged the European Commission to act quickly to secure supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. drugmaker Johnson Johnson.In a letter addressed to Commission Pre...

SC refuses to entertain plea against new WhatsApp privacy policy

The Supreme Court Friday refused to entertain a plea which had sought a direction to instant messaging platform WhatsApp to roll back its new privacy policy on grounds that it is allegedly violative of laws and can impact the countrys secur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021