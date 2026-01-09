SoftBank Sells Stake in Ola Electric: A Strategic Shift

Japanese investment titan SoftBank has strategically decreased its stake in Ola Electric, announcing a sale of 2.15% of its holdings through its investment arm, SVF II Ostrich (DE) LLC.

According to a recent regulatory filing, the firm divested 94,628,299 equity shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, a move that breached the 2% SEBI regulation threshold on January 5, 2026. This latest transaction reduces its ownership to 13.53% from a previous 15.68%.

This follows a prior stake reduction last year, where SVF II Ostrich (DE) LLC sold 94,943,459 shares, lowering its stake from 17.83% to 15.68%. The calculated move marks a notable shift in SoftBank's investment focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)