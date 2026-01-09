Left Menu

SoftBank Sells Stake in Ola Electric: A Strategic Shift

Japanese investment giant SoftBank has reduced its stake in Ola Electric by selling 2.15% of its shares through SVF II Ostrich (DE) LLC. The sale, conducted between September 2025 and January 2026, brings SoftBank's total ownership in Ola down to 13.53% from 15.68%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 13:28 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 13:28 IST
SoftBank Sells Stake in Ola Electric: A Strategic Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Japanese investment titan SoftBank has strategically decreased its stake in Ola Electric, announcing a sale of 2.15% of its holdings through its investment arm, SVF II Ostrich (DE) LLC.

According to a recent regulatory filing, the firm divested 94,628,299 equity shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, a move that breached the 2% SEBI regulation threshold on January 5, 2026. This latest transaction reduces its ownership to 13.53% from a previous 15.68%.

This follows a prior stake reduction last year, where SVF II Ostrich (DE) LLC sold 94,943,459 shares, lowering its stake from 17.83% to 15.68%. The calculated move marks a notable shift in SoftBank's investment focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Court Mandates Timely Panchayat Elections Amid State Delays

High Court Mandates Timely Panchayat Elections Amid State Delays

 India
2
Skyward Journeys: Blue-Collar Workers Transform Indian Travel

Skyward Journeys: Blue-Collar Workers Transform Indian Travel

 Global
3
Arthur Yuen’s Tenure Extended as Deputy Chief Executive

Arthur Yuen’s Tenure Extended as Deputy Chief Executive

 Global
4
Oceans Shatter Heat Records: Unveiling the Threat of a Warming World

Oceans Shatter Heat Records: Unveiling the Threat of a Warming World

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026