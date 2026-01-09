SoftBank Sells Stake in Ola Electric: A Strategic Shift
Japanese investment giant SoftBank has reduced its stake in Ola Electric by selling 2.15% of its shares through SVF II Ostrich (DE) LLC. The sale, conducted between September 2025 and January 2026, brings SoftBank's total ownership in Ola down to 13.53% from 15.68%.
- Country:
- India
Japanese investment titan SoftBank has strategically decreased its stake in Ola Electric, announcing a sale of 2.15% of its holdings through its investment arm, SVF II Ostrich (DE) LLC.
According to a recent regulatory filing, the firm divested 94,628,299 equity shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, a move that breached the 2% SEBI regulation threshold on January 5, 2026. This latest transaction reduces its ownership to 13.53% from a previous 15.68%.
This follows a prior stake reduction last year, where SVF II Ostrich (DE) LLC sold 94,943,459 shares, lowering its stake from 17.83% to 15.68%. The calculated move marks a notable shift in SoftBank's investment focus.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SoftBank
- Ola Electric
- investment
- stake
- sale
- SVF II Ostrich
- shares
- SEBI
- regulatory
- filing
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks mixed, yields rise ahead of US jobs data; defense shares climb
GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks edge down, yields rise ahead of US jobs report; defense shares gain
Dhurandhar success: Priyadarshan sends best wishes to his 'disciple' Aditya, shares major throwback pic with him
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks mixed, yields rise ahead of US jobs report; defense shares gain
Vitol and Trafigura in talks with US on Venezuelan oil sales, sources say