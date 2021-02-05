Left Menu

Britannia Industries Q3 net up 22 pc to Rs 453 cr; revenue up 6 pc to Rs 3,166 cr

Food company Britannia Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 22.4 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 452.64 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 369.88 crore in the October-December period a year ago, Britannia Industries said in a BSE filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 21:44 IST
Britannia Industries Q3 net up 22 pc to Rs 453 cr; revenue up 6 pc to Rs 3,166 cr
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Food company Britannia Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 22.4 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 452.64 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 369.88 crore in the October-December period a year ago, Britannia Industries said in a BSE filing. Total revenue from operations rose 6.13 per cent to Rs 3,165.61 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,982.68 crore in the year-ago period. ''General Trade, which is the largest channel for us, continues to grow at a healthy pace on the back of buoyancy in rural economy and recovery in urban markets,'' Britannia Industries Managing Director Varun Berry said. ''The other channels such as Modern Trade, Institutional business etc continue to face challenges with lower footfalls in stores and offices, schools, railway services coming back to normalcy gradually,'' he added.

The company continues to focus on direct reach, rural distribution, range selling, higher throughput, salesmen productivity and investing in enhancing its brand equity through focused product campaigns.

''On the cost front, we witnessed moderate inflation in the materials prices except Palm oil where we witnessed a significant increase. We neutralized the inflation by accelerating our cost efficiencies & sustained the new efficiencies that we witnessed during the Covid-19 induced lockdown,'' he added. Britannia Industries' total expenses were at Rs 2,634.46 crore, up 3.27 per cent from Rs 2,551.01 crore in the year-ago period. Shares of Britannia Industries Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 3,541.30 on BSE, up 1.07 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

The Boys Season 3’s returning actors revealed, Jensen Ackles talks on his character Soldier Boy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-NFL-List of Super Bowl winners

List of National Football League Super Bowl champions. Feb. 2, 2020 - Kansas City 31, San Francisco 20Feb. 3, 2019 - New England 13, Los Angeles Rams 3 Feb. 4, 2018 - Philadelphia 41, New England 33Feb. 5, 2017 - New England 34, Atlanta 28 ...

Rajasthan 2021-22 Budget will be inclusive: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said an inclusive Budget based on the suggestions of various stakeholders will be presented in the upcoming session of the Assembly beginning February 10.The chief minister held meetings with ...

DRDO hands over Licensing Agreements for ToT to 20 industries

Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO participated in the Bandhan ceremony at Aero India 2021 in Yelahanka, Bengaluru on February 05, 2021, to enhance cooperation and synergy between industry and Government organisations. In th...

Czech PM in Hungary to discuss Russian, Chinese vaccines

The Czech Republic could be on the way to become the next European Union member to seek a COVID-19 vaccine outside the blocs common procurement program, after its prime minister visited Hungary Friday to consult with authorities on their ex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021