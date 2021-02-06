Left Menu

India's internet start-ups on cusp of listing: Report

Indias internet start-ups leaders that operate business ranging from food delivery, e-commerce to online insurance are now on the cusp of listing, a report said putting their combined value at USD 180 billion by 2025.The growing scale and maturity of Indias internet economy is starting to create more value and investment opportunities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 13:19 IST
India's internet start-ups on cusp of listing: Report
Representative Image Image Credit:

India's internet start-ups leaders that operate business ranging from food delivery, e-commerce to online insurance are now on the cusp of listing, a report said putting their combined value at USD 180 billion by 2025.

''The growing scale and maturity of India's internet economy is starting to create more value and investment opportunities. More than USD 60 billion has been invested in India's internet start-ups in the past five years, with around USD 12 billion in 2020 alone,'': HSBC Global Research said in a report of India's internet.

It put the total sector value (ex-Fintech) to reach USD 180 billion by 2025.

''Many of these leaders, which operate businesses ranging from food delivery, e-commerce to online insurance, are now on the cusp of listing,'' the report said.

India has 42 Unicorns and over 45 soonicorns, HSBC said. E-commerce is the largest opportunity, worth an estimated USD 67 billion by 2025, it said adding this was worth USD 31 billion 2019 after expanding at an impressive five-year CAGR of 39 per cent.

Amazon and Flipkart control over 80 per cent of the industry today but the contours of the competitive landscape are still evolving.

''For example, Reliance Jio is set to emerge as a significant competitive threat, along with multiple vertical e-commerce players and hundreds of brands that are now delivering direct to consumers,'' it said. ''We see e-commerce logistics companies such as Delhivery as a lucrative opportunity.'' In India, 48 per cent of retail spending is on grocery, compared to 15 per cent in China and 10 per cent in the US.

Ed-tech is the second-largest opportunity with a market size of USD 48 billion by 2025. Although still quite fragmented, it is one of the most profitable segments and has one of the largest total addressable markets.

Food delivery is getting back on track, with gross merchandise value almost back to pre-pandemic levels.

''We expect 6 million online food orders a day by 2025. This is well behind China where 40 million orders are delivered every day,'' the report said.

The online insurance market remains lucrative, with PolicyBazaar likely to maintain its lead for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, ride-sharing faces significant challenges, travel is the most penetrated market and hotels are an untapped opportunity, the report said adding ride sharing has fallen 40 per cent from pre-pandemic levels.

''Mobile penetration, demographics, consumer awareness and convenience are the key drivers of most internet sub-segments. Still, despite strong growth, companies need to continue to invest to 'incubate' the market and work on cultural inhibitions,'' it said.

For instance, food delivery volumes are 1/20th of China's, leaving massive scope for growth, but companies will still need to invest in growing the food ordering culture.

''For the gig economy, the regulatory regime has yet to evolve. We see particular risks for ride-sharing, ed-tech and gaming industries. Recent regulations/guidelines for ride-sharing reflect these risks,'' the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP chief J P Nadda visits Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture in Bengal's Malda

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday visited the Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture in West Bengals Malda district.Nadda, who is on a day-long visit to the state ahead of assembly polls, was briefed by top officials about the act...

Farmers in Karnataka blocked highways protesting Centre's farm laws

Farmers on Saturday blockedhighways in different parts of Karnataka, to expresssolidarity with the ryots protesting against the contentiousagriculture laws introduced by the Centre, in New Delhi anddemanding withdrawal of the legislations.I...

Taylor Sheridan sets 'Yellowstone' prequel series at Paramount Plus

Taylor Sheridan is developing a prequel series to his critically-acclaimed show Yellowstone for Paramount Plus.Sheridan, who created and executive produced the Kevin Costner-starrer Yellowstone, has struck a massive new overall deal with Vi...

Turkish president takes action at protest-rocked university

Turkeys president has ordered the establishment of two new departments in the countrys most prestigious university, which has been rocked by weeks of protests.President Recep Tayyip Erdogans decision, published in the Official Gazette Satur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021