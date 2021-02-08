Left Menu

CNG, PNG prices up marginally in city

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-02-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 19:26 IST
CNG, PNG prices up marginally in city

Mahanagar Gas that supplies piped gas to the megapolis and the nearby areas on Monday announced a marginal increase in compressed natural gas price by Rs 1.5/kg and domestic PNG price by Rs 0.95/SCM.

The state-run utility said the move is to partially cover the increases in operational, manpower and fixed costs incurred during the pandemic period.

Accordingly, the revised prices of CNG and domestic piped natural gas (PNG) will be Rs 49.40/kg and Rs 29.85/SCM (Slab 1) and Rs 35.45/SCM (Slab 2) respectively, it said.

Despite the hike, CNG is cheaper by 62 per cent and 41 per cent compared to petrol and diesel, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MoD signs contract with BEL for procuring of ship-borne software-defined radio system

The defence ministry on Monday signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited BEL to procure a software-defined radio tactical ship-borne system worth over Rs 1,000 crore, according to an official statement.The procurement of SDR-Tac sof...

Johnson confident in COVID-19 vaccines as South Africa pauses AstraZeneca rollout

London UK, February 8 ANISputnik The UK government is very confident about the effectiveness of all the COVID-19 vaccines that the country has approved for use so far, despite South Africas decision to pause the rollout of the AstraZenecaOx...

Egypt says concrete wall will protect resort of Sharm el-Sheikh

Egypt says a recently constructed 36 km concrete and wire barrier encircling Sharm el-Sheikh will help protect tourism at the Red Sea resort on the southern tip of the Sinai peninsula. Authorities in southern Sinai hope to revitalise touris...

Maha: Man's burnt body found in car, 3 relatives detained

A man was killed, his body setablaze and his car dumped in a pit in Jalna in Maharashtra,after which three relatives were detained for questioning,police said on Monday.Ramesh Shelke, a resident of Pohegaon, had gone toMehkar for some work ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021