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Taranjit Singh Sandhu's Inspiring Visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan

Lt Governor of Delhi, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, met with President Droupadi Murmu after his recent oath-taking. He expressed gratitude for her guidance and shared moments from his visit to the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens, highlighting the beauty of the spring blooms and interactions with local visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 16:52 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 16:52 IST
Taranjit Singh Sandhu's Inspiring Visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Taranjit Singh Sandhu
  • Country:
  • India

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the newly sworn-in Lt Governor of Delhi, paid a courtesy visit to President Droupadi Murmu shortly after assuming office. This meeting marked the beginning of Sandhu's tenure as Delhi's 23rd LG, where he expressed his appreciation for the President's guidance and encouragement.

Sandhu took to social media platform X to share about his experience and sentiments after the meeting, stating that he was honored to receive valuable insights and support from the country's head. His posts conveyed a sense of optimism and readiness for the journey ahead in his new role.

In addition to the presidential meeting, Sandhu spent time at the renowned Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens, where he relished a stroll among the vibrant spring flowers. He documented his visit, enjoying interactions with fellow visitors who were captivated by the seasonal blooms, adding a personal touch to his public engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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