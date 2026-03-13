Taranjit Singh Sandhu's Inspiring Visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Lt Governor of Delhi, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, met with President Droupadi Murmu after his recent oath-taking. He expressed gratitude for her guidance and shared moments from his visit to the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens, highlighting the beauty of the spring blooms and interactions with local visitors.
- Country:
- India
Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the newly sworn-in Lt Governor of Delhi, paid a courtesy visit to President Droupadi Murmu shortly after assuming office. This meeting marked the beginning of Sandhu's tenure as Delhi's 23rd LG, where he expressed his appreciation for the President's guidance and encouragement.
Sandhu took to social media platform X to share about his experience and sentiments after the meeting, stating that he was honored to receive valuable insights and support from the country's head. His posts conveyed a sense of optimism and readiness for the journey ahead in his new role.
In addition to the presidential meeting, Sandhu spent time at the renowned Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens, where he relished a stroll among the vibrant spring flowers. He documented his visit, enjoying interactions with fellow visitors who were captivated by the seasonal blooms, adding a personal touch to his public engagement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Government Ensures Steady Fuel Supply Amidst Social Media Rumors
Delhi Government Ensures Stable Fuel Supply Amid Rumors
Delhi Government Assures Steady Supply of Fuel Amidst Rumors
Delhi Government Dispels Fuel Shortage Rumors
Delhi Government Unveils Ambitious Transport Overhaul with New ISBT and E-Bus Expansion