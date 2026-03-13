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Safeguarding Blood Clot Patients: Eliquis Takes Lead Over Xarelto

A recent study in The New England Journal of Medicine reported that Eliquis, a blood-thinning drug, poses a lower risk of dangerous bleeding compared to Xarelto in patients with deep blood clots. The trial provides crucial insights for treating venous thrombosis without compromising its purpose.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 16:52 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 16:52 IST
Safeguarding Blood Clot Patients: Eliquis Takes Lead Over Xarelto
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A comparative trial between Eliquis and Xarelto, two prominent anticoagulants, reveals Eliquis as a safer option for patients with deep blood clots, according to a report in The New England Journal of Medicine. Eliquis, chemically known as apixaban, is distributed by Bristol Myers Squibb and Pfizer, whereas Xarelto, or rivaroxaban, is sold by Bayer and Johnson & Johnson.

The study, designed to weigh the ability of these drugs to prevent recurring blood clots, involved 2,760 patients, primarily focusing on those with venous thrombosis in the legs or lungs. After the standard three-month treatment period, the trial demonstrated that 7.1% of Xarelto users encountered significant bleeding as opposed to only 3.3% for those on Eliquis, affirming Eliquis' superior safety profile in terms of bleeding risks.

This trial primarily concerns those with healthy kidneys and livers and excludes cancer and obesity patients, but it highlights apixaban as a preferable first-line choice without undermining thrombosis prevention. The insights provided are crucial for physicians in offering evidence-based reassurance to their patients.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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