Left Menu

Austria warns against travel to Tyrol province

PTI | Updated: 08-02-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 20:21 IST
Austria warns against travel to Tyrol province
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Austrian federal government is warning against travel to the country's Tyrol province amid concern over cases there of the more contagious coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa.

The move by the government in Vienna came after Tyrol earlier Monday drew up a list of measures that included calls for people to avoid nonessential travel and a proposal to require negative antigen tests before people can use ski lifts.

Some 165 infections with the South African variant have already been confirmed in Tyrol and politicians have been discussing for several days whether extra restrictions are required in the region. Tyrol, which borders Germany, Italy and Switzerland, is usually a popular skiing destination — though hotels and restaurants are closed at present, meaning that's not practical for anyone except locals.

Broadcaster ORF reported that Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said everything must be done "to prevent these (virus) mutations spreading ever further." Austria was opening schools, shops, museums and hairdressing salons on Monday after its third lockdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Musk's Tesla electrifies bitcoin with $1.5 bln bet, car payments pledge

Elon Musk launched a pair of potential gamechanging shifts for bitcoin on Monday, promising Tesla Inc would take payment for its electric vehicles in the currency soon and revealing it had already bought 1.5 billion worth of it. The announc...

Tennis-Shapovalov survives Sinner in epic battle to advance in Melbourne

Canadian 11th seed Denis Shapovalov outlasted Italian Jannik Sinner 3-6 6-3 6-2 4-6 6-4 in an enthralling battle of Next Gen stars on Monday to move into the second round of the Australian Open.In the final clash on Margaret Court Arena on ...

MoD signs contract with BEL for procuring of ship-borne software-defined radio system

The defence ministry on Monday signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited BEL to procure a software-defined radio tactical ship-borne system worth over Rs 1,000 crore, according to an official statement.The procurement of SDR-Tac sof...

Johnson confident in COVID-19 vaccines as South Africa pauses AstraZeneca rollout

London UK, February 8 ANISputnik The UK government is very confident about the effectiveness of all the COVID-19 vaccines that the country has approved for use so far, despite South Africas decision to pause the rollout of the AstraZenecaOx...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021