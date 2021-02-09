Left Menu

Goldman Sachs boosts U.S. GDP estimate, sees COVID relief at $1.5 trillion

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2021 03:07 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 02:56 IST
Goldman Sachs boosts U.S. GDP estimate, sees COVID relief at $1.5 trillion
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@GoldmanSachs)

Economists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Monday bumped their U.S. GDP forecast for the second quarter up to 11% from 10% and said additional fiscal measures are likely to be valued at $1.5 trillion, up from their previous $1.1 trillion estimate.

On an annual basis, they raised their forecasts for 2021 and 2022 growth by 0.2 percentage points each, to 6.8% and 4.5%, respectively. The bank's economists also said that they had brought forward their forecast for the first rate hike by the Federal Reserve from the second half of 2024 to the first half in light of the upgrade to the growth forecast, the larger-than-expected decline in the unemployment rate in January, and signs of a "firmer" inflation outlook.

"We expect the FOMC to start tapering its asset purchases in early 2022," the note said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

HAL signs agreement with Israel's Elbit systems for DOHS supply

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

N.Korea's Kim calls for thorough implementation of five-year economic plan

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called on his ruling Workers Party to thoroughly implement the five-year economic plan, posited at a rare congress last month, state news agency KCNA reported on Tuesday.The announcement comes as Kim chaired ...

Broker Robinhood sued over student trader's suicide

The family of a 20-year-old stock trader who committed suicide sued the broker Robinhood for his death, citing its misleading communications that caused their son to panic over what he wrongly believed were huge market losses, according to ...

Impeachment expert says Trump's lawyers distorted his work 'quite badly'

A U.S. law professor who studies impeachment says former President Donald Trumps lawyers misrepresented his research in a brief laying out arguments they will make at his U.S. Senate impeachment trial that starts on Tuesday. Michigan State ...

Saudi Arabia announces new judicial reforms in a move towards codified law

Adds Saudi official quotes, context By Marwa RashadLONDON, Feb 8 Reuters - Saudi Arabias Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced on Monday plans to approve a set of new draft laws designed to enhance the efficiency and integrity of the k...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021