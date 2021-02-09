Bhartiya Urban appoints Ashwinder R Singh as Chief Executive Officer - Residential at Bhartiya City

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): A pioneering force behind the rapidly changing horizons of Southern India, Bhartiya Urban, today announced the appointment of Ashwinder R Singh, as Chief Executive Officer - Residential at Bhartiya City, one of the largest integrated township projects in India comprising of premium and luxury residences, retail districts, office towers, outstanding hotels, and a lot more. He will be responsible for strengthening the residential arm of the group. "We are delighted to have Ashwinder on board. A veteran in the real estate industry with a successful track record in residential, capital, and property markets, he is ideally positioned to build on and further the group residential segment. Ashwinder move to Bhartiya Urban attests to the group's continued commitment to building its residential arm. We are confident he will be able to hit the ground running and set a new benchmark in customer centricity and quality while providing superior returns to our shareholders," said Arjun Aggarwal, Managing Director, Bhartiya Urban, welcoming him at Bhartiya City.

Ashwinder was most recently the Group Business Head of Bajaj Housing Finance Limited, where he was leading the retail home loans and developer finance businesses. With a career traversed over 23 years, he has an exhaustive experience in managing residential businesses and has helped several organizations achieve a leadership position including JLL India where he served as a CEO, India homes where he was a Country Head - S&D. In his early years, he has served many leadership roles in the Banking sector and worked with leading financial entities including Citi Bank, ICICI Bank, and Deutsche Bank in India and abroad. With a judicious P&L Management expertise and a fundamental entrepreneurial mind-set, Ashwinder is one of the most sought after top executives in the real estate capital markets & property sales industry.

"I am excited to be joining Bhartiya Urban at a vital time in the country's growth and development. Bhartiya Urban has redefined the living spaces with its customer first and designed based thinking. I hope to be an important catalyst in company's quest to become India's most admired real estate company by bringing world-class cutting edge practices in design, development, and construction, sales & marketing," said Ashwinder R Singh, CEO at Bhartiya City Residential, on his new role. An MBA from Fore School of Management, he has several accolades to his credit and has also been awarded the CEO of the Year at the Real Estate Leadership Awards 2016.

