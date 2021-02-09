Left Menu

PV retail sales dip 4 pc in Jan as semiconductor shortage impacts vertical: FADA

Similarly, commercial vehicle registrations were also hit due to vehicle financing still not back to average and high BS-VI cost, Gulati said.With a high base and continued shortage of semiconductors on the one hand and the gradual opening of academic institutes and business as usual along with COVID vaccines effectiveness on the other, FADA continues to remain guarded in its optimism for auto registrations during the fourth quarter of this financial year, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 14:15 IST
PV retail sales dip 4 pc in Jan as semiconductor shortage impacts vertical: FADA

Automobile dealers' body FADA on Tuesday said passenger vehicle (PV) retail sales in January witnessed a year-on-year decline of 4.46 per cent to 2,81,666 units, as semiconductor shortage impacted the segment.

According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), which collected vehicle registration data from 1,273 out of the 1,480 regional transport offices (RTOs), PV sales stood at 2,94,817 units in January 2020.

Two-wheeler sales declined 8.78 per cent to 11,63,322 units last month, as compared to 12,75,308 units in January 2020.

Commercial vehicle sales also slipped 24.99 per cent to 55,835 units, as against 74,439 units a year ago.

Similarly, three-wheeler sales fell 51.31 per cent to 31,059 units last month, from 63,785 units in the year-ago period.

Tractor sales, however, grew by 11.14 per cent to 60,754 units last month, against 54,662 units in the same month the previous year.

Total sales across categories declined 9.66 per cent to 15,92,636 units last month compared to 17,63,011 units in the year-ago period.

Commenting on the sales data, FADA President Vinkesh Gulati said after witnessing a one-off growth in December, January registrations fell once again by 10 per cent year-on-year.

''Auto industry clearly misjudged the demand which returned post lockdown. Industry's underestimation of postcovid rebound along with chipmakers prioritising higher-volume and more lucrative consumer electronics market has created a vacuum for semiconductors,'' he noted.

This has resulted in a shortage in supply for all categories of vehicles, especially passenger vehicles, even though enquiry levels and bookings remained high, Gulati said.

Semiconductors are silicon chips that cater to control and memory functions in products ranging from automobiles, computers and cellphones to various other electronic items.

The usage of semiconductors in the auto industry has gone up globally in recent times, with new models coming with more and more electronic features such as Bluetooth connectivity and driver-assist, navigation and hybrid-electric systems.

Gulati said the recent price hike is undertaken by companies and added to woes as two-wheelers have become more expensive for lower and middle-income classes. Similarly, commercial vehicle registrations were also hit due to vehicle financing still not back to average and high BS-VI cost, Gulati said.

''With a high base and continued shortage of semiconductors on the one hand and the gradual opening of academic institutes and business as usual along with COVID vaccine's effectiveness on the other, FADA continues to remain guarded in its optimism for auto registrations during the fourth quarter of this financial year,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia says it has secured 9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines till April

Ethiopia has secured nine million doses of COVID-19 vaccines up until April, its health minister told Reuters on Tuesday, adding that it hopes to inoculate at least a fifth of the countrys 110 million people by the end of the year. For now ...

Russia registers 15,019 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow Russia, February 9 ANISputnik Russia registered 15,019 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 15,916 the day before, taking the tally to 3,998,216, the coronavirus response center said on Tuesday. Over the past day, 15,019 ...

EssilorLuxottica offers to sell stores to win EU okay for Dutch deal - source

Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica has offered to sell assets in three EU countries in a bid to gain EU antitrust approval for its 7.2-billion-euro 8.7 billion purchase of GrandVision, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. EssilorL...

WRAPUP 7-Myanmar police fire into air to disperse protest, four hurt by rubber bullets

Police fired gunshots into the air and used water cannon and rubber bullets on Tuesday as protesters across Myanmar defied bans on big gatherings to oppose a military coup that halted a tentative transition to democracy.Four people were hur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021