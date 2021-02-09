NMIMS signs MoU with LivNSense Technologies to set up a joint AI Center of Excellence & Research

- Research centre to foster industry-academia collaboration to develop AI-driven solutions in manufacturingMUMBAI, India, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SVKM's NMIMS, a globally reputed university with over four decades of academic legacy in India, has signed an MoU with LivNSense Technologies, a pioneering Industrial IoT & AI platform, to jointly create the AI Center of Excellence & Research, that will help develop AI-driven manufacturing solutions and foster a culture of innovation and collaboration.

The centre of excellence will be the first of its kind in India and will help to boost the country's manufacturing sector by making it more tech-driven (under make in India initiative) and less dependent on imported technology. According to a recent PwC report, the adoption of artificial intelligence was the highest in India during the COVID-19 pandemic, as compared to major economies, with over 70 per cent of Indian organisations having implemented AI in some form or the other. With the pandemic also having permanently altered the way businesses function in the future, adoption of technologies, including AI, will continue to increase, and will consequently drive demand for professionals skilled in the domain. The joint AI Center of Excellence & Research built by NMIMS in collaboration with LivNSense, will aid in India's push to develop AI-oriented solutions for the manufacturing industry, as well as facilitate the creation of a knowledgeable, skilled workforce.

Speaking about this collaboration, Dr. Sharad Mhaiskar, Pro Vice Chancellor, SVKM's NMIMS Deemed to be University, said, ''We at NMIMS have always believed in robust collaboration between industry and academia, to drive effective solutions to industry issues. Keeping this emerging field in mind, we at NMIMS, could foresee and start programs in these futuristic areas, more than some 6 to 7 years back and became one of the academic leaders in India in these areas. The creation of this centre of excellence and research with LivNSense is particularly thrilling, as it will allow our students to sharpen their skills by working on live projects and attain real-world experience, which will, in turn, help them add value and thrive in the cutting-edge field of cognitive manufacturing.''Mr. Avnish Kumar, CEO of LivNSense, further added, ''We are thrilled to enter into this association with NMIMS. Together, I believe we can bridge the gap between industry and academics. Smarter manufacturing processes are the future of India's manufacturing sector. Industries will be less error prone, more efficient, and more AI-oriented in the years to come. And this collaboration will ensure that students can learn everything there is to know about Industrial Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, etc.''The primary objectives of this MoU are to help students gain valuable internship experience through LivNSense's projects and industry expertise, create disruptive innovations, and develop tangible projects having exposure to real-world applications, solving industry problems in the AI and manufacturing space. This virtual event was attended by NMIMS officials Dr. Sharad Mhaiskar - PVC, Dr. Meena Chintamaneni - Registrar, Dr. Alka Mahajan - Dean (Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering), Prof. Sarada Samantaray - Associate Dean, Academics (Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering), Dr. Siba Prasad Panda - Assistant Professor (Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering), Mr. Manish Dalmia - Director (Marketing & PR).

About SVKM's NMIMSLaunched in 1981, NMIMS is today one of the nation's top educational institutions. It offers multiple disciplines across different campuses with 17 specialized schools, over 17000 students, and around 750 full-time faculty members. It has established strong ties with the industry and other internationally prominent academic institutions. With a focus towards research-based, academic excellence, NMIMS has emerged as a globally reputed institute.

About LivNSense Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

LivNSense is a pioneering Industrial IoT & AI Platform led venture that serves the Chemical and Oil & Gas Industries, Energy and Utilities, Pharma, Life sciences and Automotive industries globally. iSense4i™, LivNSense flagship platform, targets the manufacturing value chain with its Digital Twins and comprehensive AI & ML models. The platform can easily accommodate diverse applications and enables AI/ML at the Edge. It has been successfully deployed for diverse industrial equipment including Steam/Gas/Coker/Induction Furnaces, Process Instrumentation, Smart Welding, AI Vision based vehicle safety systems and other discrete and process equipment. In a short span of time, LivNSense now serves its customers worldwide with presence in Bangalore (India), Oman, UK and USA.

To learn more visit https://www.livnsense.com/ PWRPWR

