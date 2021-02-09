Left Menu

HDFC Bank Invites Start-ups to Apply for SmartUp Grants

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India To focus on start-ups in ed-tech, skill development sectors creating social impact Partners with nine premier incubators to screen, mentor monitor start-upsHDFC Bank is inviting applications from start-ups and solo entrepreneurs for its SmartUp grants.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-02-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 16:21 IST
HDFC Bank Invites Start-ups to Apply for SmartUp Grants
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India• To focus on start-ups in ed-tech, skill development sectors creating social impact• Partners with nine premier incubators to screen, mentor & monitor start-ups​HDFC Bank is inviting applications from start-ups and solo entrepreneurs for its SmartUp grants. SmartUp grants by HDFC Bank under #Parivartan – the bank's umbrella CSR brand – is aimed at finding and deploying long-term, sustainable solutions at scale, to address social issues and contribute to the economic and social development of the country.

This year, the bank will focus on start-ups creating social impact at scale in sectors such as Education – technology (ed-tech) and skill development, among others.

To screen, mentor, and monitor start-ups, HDFC Bank has partnered with nine start-up incubators registered with Govt of India's MeitYplatfrom. The nine incubators are from premier institutes and include: IIT – Delhi, IIT – BHU, AIC BIMTECH Noida, IIM Kashipur, GUSEC Gujarat, C-CAMP Bangalore, Banasthali University – Jaipur, Villgro Incubation – Chennai, and T – HUB Hyderabad.

How to apply and process:1. Start-ups making social impact can send in their applications by clicking here. The application window opens today and closes on Feb 16, 2021.

2. Further, the bank's incubator partners and the SmartUp team will jointly scout for start-ups.

3. Bank and incubators will jointly reach out and engage with start-ups through the SmartUp portal hosted on Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY's) platform4. Incubator partners will screen and shortlist applications and the SmartUp team will select finalists.

5. Finalists will pitch their start-ups to a jury comprising senior Management of the Bank.

Evaluation criteria:1. Market reach, penetration and scalability of product2. Degree of social impact in beneficiaries' lives3. Economic viability of product at scale"We begin the new decade with a renewed focus to enable and nurture social sector start-ups," said Ms. Smita Bhagat, Country Head – Government, E-commerce and Start-ups, HDFC Bank. "Our partnership with incubators will mentor the winners to scale up their ideas. Enterprises working in the social sector are doing commendable work in changing the lives of millions of Indians. SmartUp grants is one way of offering our support and encouragement in this journey. We want to be a pillar of support for social entrepreneurs who want to bring a positive change to the society."About HDFC BANK For information please log on to: www.hdfcbank.com/csr To View the Image Click on the Link Below:HDFC Bank invites start-ups to apply for SmartUp grants

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Four Thai activists deny insulting king during reform protests

Four Thai activists on Tuesday denied insulting the king as the first cases stemming from last years street demonstrations demanding reforms to the monarchy went to court. The protesters broke traditional taboos by criticising King Maha Vaj...

Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounts to 3,35,797, over 3.15 lakh inoculated

Odishas COVID-19 caseloadclimbed to 3,35,797 on Tuesday with 105 new infections, ahealth department official said.The death toll, however, remained unchanged at 1,910as no fresh fatality was reported since Monday, he said.The coastal state ...

Kerala Tuition centre suspected to be super-spreader; 91 students turn positive after attending classes

A private tuition centre, attended by as many as 91 students of a government school at Marancherryin Ponnani here, who had recently tested positive, is suspected to be a super-spreader of COVID-19, authorities said.The tuition centre was se...

BJP will loot farmers, take their land, alleges Mamata

Amid the farmers protest along Delhi borders against the new farm laws, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP will loot the farmers and take their land. While addressing a public r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021