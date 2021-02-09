Left Menu

Parents concerned about online safety of children amid COVID-19 : Report

He pointed out that when assessing if a game is suitable for the child, it is important to check not only the content of the game, but also whether the app allows online communications with others.Some multiplayer games allow only a few options for social interaction, like a thumbs up rather than a text chat.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 16:24 IST
Parents concerned about online safety of children amid COVID-19 : Report
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A large number of parents are concerned about the online safety of their children amid significant rise in digital influence amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by Google.

While many aspects of everyday life have moved online, right from buying groceries to paying bills, edutech has seen one of the strongest adoption in the country.

Google, in a blogpost on Tuesday, said it had conducted recent research alongside its Trust Research team in Asia-Pacific (Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam) and Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico).

The research found that parents with children attending school online were more concerned about online safety than ones whose children attended school in-person, it noted.

About 72 per cent of Indian parents surveyed expressed increased concern about online safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, it added.

About 38 per cent parents said they were concerned about safety of child's information and cited common issues like scams and account hacking.

Parents were also concerned about children receiving unwanted attention from strangers, and seeing inappropriate content online.

More than a third (40 per cent) parents interviewed said they have never spoken to their children about online safety, and approximately 62 per cent parents said they are using online family safety features.

Google Online Safety Education Lead Lucian Teo suggested ways to keep children safe online. He suggested that children should be taught to choose strong passwords that cannot be easily guessed, and to opt for platforms that have a strong reputation for user safety.

Teo also advised parents to know who their children are talking to online.

''Social isolation is a difficult outcome of the COVID-19 pandemic, and our children connect with their friends online, whether through messaging apps or voice chat while playing games. It is important for parents to be aware that these channels can also be used by ill-intentioned strangers to reach out to our children,'' he said.

He added that parents should try and talk to kids about the games played or videos watched, and also the people they play with online.

''We need to work hard to reassure our children that we are here to guide and protect them,'' he said. He pointed out that when assessing if a game is suitable for the child, it is important to check not only the content of the game, but also whether the app allows online communications with others.

''Some multiplayer games allow only a few options for social interaction, like a thumbs up rather than a text chat. This reduces risks of unwanted social interactions by quite a lot,'' Teo said. Another time-tested tip is to allow children to use the internet only in common areas in the home such as the living room.

''At the end of the day, the core of our parenting journey lies in the relationships we build with our children. They require our guidance on the internet as much as they do in the real world,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Four Thai activists deny insulting king during reform protests

Four Thai activists on Tuesday denied insulting the king as the first cases stemming from last years street demonstrations demanding reforms to the monarchy went to court. The protesters broke traditional taboos by criticising King Maha Vaj...

Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounts to 3,35,797, over 3.15 lakh inoculated

Odishas COVID-19 caseloadclimbed to 3,35,797 on Tuesday with 105 new infections, ahealth department official said.The death toll, however, remained unchanged at 1,910as no fresh fatality was reported since Monday, he said.The coastal state ...

Kerala Tuition centre suspected to be super-spreader; 91 students turn positive after attending classes

A private tuition centre, attended by as many as 91 students of a government school at Marancherryin Ponnani here, who had recently tested positive, is suspected to be a super-spreader of COVID-19, authorities said.The tuition centre was se...

BJP will loot farmers, take their land, alleges Mamata

Amid the farmers protest along Delhi borders against the new farm laws, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP will loot the farmers and take their land. While addressing a public r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021